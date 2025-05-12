Independent TV journalists beaten in Georgia, rights groups hold authorities responsible

TV Pirveli journalists assaulted in Georgia

On May 12, journalist Mariam Makasarashvili and cameraman Nukri Kapiashvili from Georgia’s independent Pirveli TV were injured in an attack while on assignment in the village of Martkopi near Tbilisi.

Makasarashvili suffered a severe concussion and facial injuries; Kapiashvili was hospitalized with a head hematoma.

The crew had visited the home of Giorgi Shindjikashvili, deputy governor of the Kvemo Kartli region, who had recently resigned. Shindjikashvili was not home, but his father allegedly attacked the journalists.

The official’s resignation drew media attention amid reports of a long-running conflict with controversial special forces chief Zviad Kharazishvili, known as “Khareba.” In January, a shootout reportedly took place at a Tbilisi gym involving their rival entourages, leaving one man from Shindjikashvili’s circle seriously injured. Earlier, Kharazishvili was hospitalized, allegedly after being beaten by Shindjikashvili’s associates. The cause of the feud remains unclear.

“We asked Giorgi Shindjikashvili’s father if we could interview him. He said ‘Come in,’ and we recorded him. But after we stepped outside, he suddenly ran out, grabbed our camera, smashed our lights, and when he saw I had my phone, he tried to take it and started punching me in the face and head,” Makasarashvili said.

Head of Pirveli TV’s news division, Nodar Meladze, said police arrived at the scene with a significant delay after being called.

Journalist Mariam Makasarashvili added that when the patrol eventually showed up, officers only asked who had been injured and then left—without even collecting footage from security cameras.

Below is a Pirveli video in Georgian showing more details of the incident:

“Georgian Dream has created a repressive environment that enables attacks on journalists,” human rights groups say

The Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics condemned the May 12 attack on the crew of independent broadcaster TV Pirveli, placing responsibility on the ruling Georgian Dream party.

“Georgian Dream pursues a repressive policy toward the media, creating a climate where journalists’ safety and rights are not protected, and people feel free to assault them,” the statement said. “No one who has insulted or attacked journalists in recent months has been identified or held accountable.”

The Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA) also issued a statement of protest, calling for a firm response from the Special Investigation Service.

An investigation has been launched

The Special Investigation Service said it has opened a probe into the attack on the Pirveli TV crew under Article 154 of the Criminal Code for “illegal obstruction of a journalist’s professional activities.”

“The assailant’s identity is known, and a swift investigation should not be difficult,” said Mediachecker, the media watchdog that has taken the inquiry under its control.

