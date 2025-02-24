Tuberculosis in South Ossetia: Locals fear authorities conceal true scale of outbreak

Tuberculosis in South Ossetia

Several traffic police officers in South Ossetia have been diagnosed with tuberculosis. The information, initially shared on social media, was later confirmed by the Ministry of Health’s tuberculosis dispensary. However, the delayed official response has failed to reassure the alarmed public.

An opposition Telegram channel reported on February 13, citing the parents of a traffic police officer, that more than 20 people had been diagnosed with tuberculosis.

“Officers with confirmed cases of open tuberculosis have been ordered to remain silent and, worse, are being forced to continue working in direct contact with the public. Many have secretly traveled to Russia for treatment. Only 3% of the Interior Ministry’s personnel have been tested,” the channel claimed.

Residents of Tskhinvali grew increasingly concerned as the Interior Ministry, which oversees the traffic police, remained silent and failed to refute the reports. This raised fears that people could unknowingly come into contact with infected officers.

“The ministry also failed to deny claims that the outbreak was linked to the lack of proper medical check-ups for officers over the past two years,” the channel added.

Worried citizens criticized the government’s inaction, accusing officials of indifference to public health.

After a week of growing concerns, the Ministry of Health issued a lukewarm response, stating that only two tuberculosis cases had been identified among Interior Ministry personnel during routine health checks. The infected officers, according to the statement, had been sent for treatment in North Ossetia.

“Medical staff from the Interior Ministry, in coordination with the tuberculosis dispensary, have identified those who were in contact with the patients and have implemented necessary epidemiological and preventive measures. The entire department, along with their family members, has been examined and is under medical supervision,” the ministry claimed.

However, officials were forced to admit that South Ossetia lacks proper diagnostic equipment and laboratories, making timely medical assistance impossible.

“This creates certain challenges for further examination and treatment, which is why patients are being sent to North Ossetia,” the ministry explained.

Despite assurances that the situation is under control, many residents remain unconvinced. Respondents interviewed by JAMnews believe authorities are covering up the real scale of the outbreak, estimating at least three confirmed cases among traffic police officers. The number of people who may have come into contact with them—including drivers and passengers—is impossible to determine.

