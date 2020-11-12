To Turkey through Armenia or Georgia? Vox-pop in Baku
The trilateral statement of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on the armistice in Karabakh contains a clause on a land transport corridor through the territory of Armenia from Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan, and further onto Turkey.
Earlier, Azerbaijanis traveled to Turkey through the territory of Georgia. Which path will they take now?
JAMnews conducted a survey among Baku residents to find out their plans for the future. What land route would they prefer to go to Turkey – through Georgia, as before, or through the transport corridor on the territory of Armenia?