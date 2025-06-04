Transparency International: “Georgian Dream’s complaints are attempt to intimidate media and suppress independent journalism”

Transparency International on Georgian Dream’s complaints

Transparency International Georgia (TI) has issued a statement expressing deep concern over the complaints filed by the ruling Georgian Dream party against critical Georgian broadcasters—TV channels Pirveli and Formula, as well as the online outlet Main Channel.

According to TI, the essence of these complaints constitutes a direct attempt to introduce censorship in Georgia.

Georgian Dream filed a complaint with the National Communications Commission over the broadcasters’ use of terms such as: “illegitimate parliament,” “so-called parliamentary speaker,” “regime city court,” “Georgian Dream regime,” “prisoner of the regime,” and references to the party’s honorary chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili as an “oligarch.”

“The complaints filed with the Communications Commission are a clear and dangerous attempt to intimidate critical media and suppress independent journalism—particularly under circumstances in which the Commission is not an impartial arbiter but is under the control of Georgian Dream,” the TI statement reads.

Independent media must be able to ask important questions and demand answers. Legal intimidation of critical broadcasters contradicts both the Constitution of Georgia and its international obligations.”

Transparency International considers the complaints filed by Georgian Dream problematic for several reasons:

They are a clear example of politically motivated lawsuits aimed at systematically intimidating the media rather than addressing actual violations;

The complaints show signs of abusing media regulatory mechanisms, thereby undermining editorial independence and freedom of expression;

The principle of balance is being misinterpreted—demanding equal airtime for the ruling party, even as Georgian Dream representatives refuse to appear on or cooperate with critical TV channels;

The complaints reflect a broader authoritarian trend in which state institutions are used to silence dissenting voices and shrink civic space.

TI calls on international partners and organisations to:

Clearly and publicly condemn the misuse of regulatory tools against independent media;

Demand oversight of the Communications Commission to ensure political neutrality and procedural fairness;

Support independent journalists in Georgia, including through legal and diplomatic mechanisms.

Several other NGOs and media outlets have also joined the statement.