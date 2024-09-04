fbpx
Tourist arrivals from Russia to Armenia drop by 23%

Tourism in Armenia

From January to July 2024, Armenia welcomed 1,184,000 tourists. The Tourism Committee reports a 6% decrease compared to the same period last year.

The decline is attributed to a drop in Russian tourists. According to Anush Babayan, Deputy Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Tourism Committee, approximately 500,000 Russian tourists visited Armenia from January to July last year, but this year their numbers have decreased by 23%.

“Visits from Russia account for about 42% of the total number of visits,” she emphasized.

Fewer Russian tourists, more from India, the Philippines, and China

Despite the drop in Russian tourists, Russia remains one of the top sources of visitors to Armenia, along with Georgia, Iran, and the United States, which are key markets for the country.

In recent years, tourist visits from India, the Philippines, and China have increased, partially making up for the decline in Russian visitors,” said Anush Babayan, deputy head of the International Cooperation Department.

She also noted that European countries, especially France and Germany, are being targeted as important markets.

Growth compared to pre-pandemic period

In July alone, around 237,600 tourists visited Armenia, marking a 31% increase compared to June. However, this figure is 6-7% lower than in July 2023.

Anush Babayan emphasized that compared to 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an overall increase in tourist visits of about 21%:

“Specifically, the number of tourists this July increased by 17% compared to July 2019.”

Preferred destinations: Sevan, Dilijan, Tsaghkadzor

According to travel agencies, tourists’ preferences in Armenia have shifted somewhat.

“Previously, the most popular destinations were Noravank, Tatev Monastery, Khndzoresk, and Satan’s Bridge. This year, the trend has changed. Tourists now prefer trips to Lake Sevan, Dilijan, Tsaghkadzor, and the Lori region. The Lori region, in particular, is more popular this year than in previous years. There has also been a significant increase in tourists seeking active and extreme activities,” said the head of a travel agency.

