Travel Armenia

Russia, Georgia, Iran lead in number of tourists to Armenia

Tourism in Armenia

In the first ten months of 2022, 1,400,000 tourists arrived in Armenia. Five countries lead by number of visits: Russia, Georgia, Iran, the USA and Germany. The largest was from the Russian Federation — 46% of all arrivals.

The pace of tourism in the country has dropped significantly, first due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then the 44-day war in Karabakh. However, this year’s figures show a revival of tourism.

Most tourists are from Russia

“49% of visitors this year were tourists aged 36 to 63,” Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan wrote on his official Facebook page, according to whom 154,847 tourists, mostly men, visited Armenia in October.

The most visitors to Armenia between January and October are from Russia (about 46%), Georgia (8%), Iran (7%), the United States (4%) and Germany (2%).

“Introducing New Products”

Chairman of the Tourism Committee Sisian Poghosyan says that this year’s activity indicates a recovery in the development of the sector.

“Through various products and offerings, we are trying to activate both our traditional target markets and attract tourists from new countries.”

According to Poghosyan, the list of new destinations where the committee intends to attract more tourists includes France and the United Arab Emirates. As an example of efforts, he cites the simplification of the process of obtaining a visa for citizens of the UAE.

Priorities of Armenia – 5 countries, 4 directions

A few months ago, the Minister of Economy stated that “Armenia’s marketing resources are limited” in the tourist sector, so they decided to focus them on four destinations and five countries.

“The four directions are culture, nature, gastronomy and adventure tourism. And five countries are Russia, Iran, Germany, France and the USA,” Kerobyan said.

Among these countries, only France is not in the top five of visits to Armenia this year.

