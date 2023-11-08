fbpx
More than 2 million tourists visited Armenia for the first time

How many tourists have visited Armenia?

“This year Armenia received more than two million (2 million 50 thousand) tourists for the first time and there are still two months to go. The number of visitors has exceeded all expectations,” the Tourism Committee reported.

According to the Minister of Economy, each tourist spends about 1200 dollars in the country. The top three countries whence most visitors come to Armenia have not changed: Russia, Georgia and Iran.

The Tourism Committee reports that the number of tourists from Turkey and Azerbaijan has also increased.

“The number of tourists increased by 48.4%.”

In the first 9 months of 2023, the number of tourists increased by almost 50%. According to the Statistical Committee, the most came from Russia — 50.7% of the total number of visitors, a total of 931,695 people.

“Next are visitors from Georgia with 10.1% (185,082 people), then tourists from Iran with 6.3% (116,062 people).”

The United States and France are also in the top five, at 1.2% each.

Only in October 2023, 195 thousand tourists visited Armenia. From the Tourism Committee they say that this is the best data for October compared to previous years:

“155 thousand tourists came in 2022, 192 thousand in 2019”.

Thousands of Turks and more than a dozen Azerbaijanis

The Statistical Committee reports that “in January-September 2023, 13 Azerbaijanis [from Azerbaijan] visited Armenia, which is 2.6 times more compared to the same period last year”. There is no data on how many Azerbaijanis with citizenship of other countries visited Armenia.

Compared to last year, the number of Turkish tourists increased by 43.7%.

In 2023, 9050 Turkish citizens arrived in Armenia. In January-September 2022, it was 6300.

“The tourism budget has increased 6.5 times”

Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan said that the budget invested in the tourism sector has been increased 6.5 times. According to the draft budget for 2024, it is planned to invest 13 billion 188 million drams (almost $33 million) in tourism.

According to the minister, a new program for the development of tourism infrastructure is planned to be launched next year.

