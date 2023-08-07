Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary live
Today’s news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia – daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video.
-
Monday, 7 August, Georgia. Day of Sorrow for the Victims of the Natural Disaster in Shovi
● 7 and 8 August have been declared national days of mourning for those killed in the Racha landslide. State flags have been lowered on government buildings across Georgia. On 3 August, a huge landslide hit the popular mountain resort of Shovi. Since then, rescue efforts have been ongoing. So far, the bodies of 18 dead have been found, and the search for 17 other missing people continues.
● The National Environment Agency has published the first assessments of the causes of the disaster. It is reported that the landslide in the valley of the Bubiskali River was caused by intense glacier melting and heavy rainfall, which caused rock avalanches in the mountains. According to preliminary estimates, the landslide reached the cottages within 8-10 minutes. “Predicting the exact time of formation of this type of phenomena around the world is virtually impossible,” the 11-page report said. It is noted that individual circumstances may be cited in modified/clarified form in the final report.
-
Monday, 7 August, Azerbaijan. The return of internally displaced persons to the city of Fuzuli begins
● Arrested activist Afieddin Mammadov has ended his hunger strike. He is now allowed to make phone calls. The head of the Independent Confederation of Trade Unions was detained after he took part in a courier protest; he was imprisoned for 30 days.
● In the first phase of the planned return of Internally Displaced Persons to Fizuli town 114 families (509 people) will be resettled. After the occupation of Fizuli district during the first Karabakh war, they have been living in Baku, Sumgait cities and Absheron district.
● Serviceman Ulvi Shamkhalov shot himself from his service weapon while serving in a correctional facility in Salyan district. He was taken to hospital and has been operated on.
● From 7 August it will only be possible to pay for parking in Azerbaijan through the Azparking mobile app and cashless payment terminals.
● The III CIS Games in 2025 will be held in Ganja.
-
Monday, 7 August, Armenia. In a 35-minute video on Azerbaijani TV, the entire territory of Armenia was presented as Azerbaijani
● In a 35-minute video on Azerbaijani TV, the entire territory of Armenia was presented as Azerbaijani. A spokeswoman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter, “This is open propaganda and a blatant threat”.
● French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies said that France demands the restoration of free movement along the Lachin corridor in both directions and an uninterrupted gas and electricity supply for the population.
● US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, among others, discussed the situation in the South Caucasus and the process of normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in a phone call.
● The VIII Pan-Armenian Games started in Gyumri. More than 7,000 athletes from 41 countries are taking part in them.
-
