Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary live
Today in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia – daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video.
-
Monday, August 14, Georgia. 31 years have passed since the beginning of the war in Abkhazia
● 31 years have passed since the beginning of the war in Abkhazia. Fighting in Abkhazia began on 14 August 1992, when Georgian armed forces entered its territory to protect the railway. The first shot was fired in Ochamchira, near the village of Ohurey. 27 September 1993 is considered the end of the military phase of the conflict. The war ended with the defeat of the Georgian armed forces. According to various sources, more than 13 thousand people died on both sides, about 300 thousand people became refugees and IDPs. Most of them are ethnic Georgians, who can still not return. Read an explainer of the Georgian-Abkhaz conflict here
● “We have equipment so rescue helicopters could fly at night , but flying at night is a very big risk. If there is no immediate threat to people’s lives at this very moment – pilots should not take risks, it is unacceptable.” Twenty-four bodies of the dead have been found, 9 more are still missing. Read more here
● “If you have the opportunities to fly at night and you don’t use them – it’s a crime” – opposition politician and businessman Mamuka Khazaradze criticised the head of the Interior Ministry.
● Political analyst Gia Khukhashvili on the briefing of the Interior Minister: “The main question now is who made the decision to stop the rescue operation?”.
● 60% of the territory in the epicentre of the natural disaster in Shovi has already been checked, according to Head of Emergency Management Service Temur Mgebrishvili.
● Newly appointed director of the House of Literators Keti Dumbadze said she took the post because she is “obsessed with literature”.
Writers, directors and filmmakers are vehemently opposing her candidacy, with hundreds of signatures on their petitions. Dumbadze voted in favor of the ‘foreign agents’ law back in March. Read more here: https://jam-news.net/filmmakers-oppose-ketevan-dumbadzes…/
● In Marneuli, the driver of a passenger minibus died of a heart attack while driving. The passengers managed to stop the car, and no one else was injured.
📷 Photo by Mike Goldwater: Georgian population leaving Abkhazia on foot through the Kodori Gorge in September 1993
Monday, August 14, Azerbaijan. Persecution of members of trade unions
● Orkhan Zeynalov, a food delivery courier and member of trade unions (pictured) claimed to be on the run due to harassment by law enforcers. The Interior Ministry issued a statement that there was no harassment against Zeynalov and his post was “part of a campaign.”
Three members of trade unions were arrested earlier. Afieddin Mammadov was sentenced to 30 days of administrative arrest, and criminal cases were opened against two other activists under the article on illegal drug trafficking. In early August, trade union members held a protest demanding a revision of the new rules requiring moped couriers to have a driver’s licence and state registration of the vehicle.
● Mukhtar Babashov, a veteran of the second Karabakh war, committed an act of self-immolation (setting himself on fire) in front of the Military Prosecutor’s Office in Baku, MeydanTV reported. The 35-year-old man was taken to hospital. The motives for his actions have not been reported.
● Azerbaijan has doubled swap deliveries of Turkmen gas via Iran. “According to the agreements, we carry 4.5-5 million cubic metres per day of swap supplies to Azerbaijan. Now swap supplies have increased to 7-7.5 million cubic metres,” Iranian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gholam Abbas Arbab Khales said.
● Azerbaijan has become one of the three largest producers of persimmon in the world, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). The main persimmon suppliers in the world market are China (3 million 429.4 thousand tonnes), South Korea (200.6 thousand tonnes), Azerbaijan (192.4 thousand tonnes), Japan (187.9 thousand tonnes) and Brazil (170.2 thousand tonnes).
● In Azerbaijan, liver, kidney, bone marrow or haematopoietic stem cell transplants are included in the package of services under compulsory health insurance. This coverage applies to insured persons who have medical indications.
The annual limit for liver transplantation operations is set at 100, kidney transplantation at 150, and bone marrow or haematopoietic stem cell transplantation at 20.
● Azerbaijan took fourth place in the medal standings at the II CIS Games in Belarus, winning 62 medals: 10 gold, 17 silver and 35 bronze. The next, III CIS Games will be held in 2025 in Ganja.
Monday, August 14, Armenia. Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I proposed that Yerevan creates a single diverse negotiating body
● Yerevan has appealed to the UN Security Council to convene an emergency meeting on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The appeal notes that the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are on the verge of a comprehensive humanitarian catastrophe and “in the current circumstances, the Armenian government requests the intervention of the UN Security Council”.
● Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I proposed that Yerevan creates a single diverse negotiating body. He said that it is necessary to create a structure of representatives of the government, opposition, diaspora, persons with rich political and diplomatic experience to build a negotiating line with Baku.
● 13 parties and 1 bloc will take part in the elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan and the post of the capital’s mayor.
Campaigning will start on 23 August, while the elections themselves will be held on 17 September.
● The feast of the Dormition of the Holy Mother of God, also called Khakhokhornek, was celebrated in Armenia. On this day, a Divine Liturgy is served, after which grapes are distributed to the faithful. The vine symbolises the Virgin Mary and the fruit on it symbolises Christ.