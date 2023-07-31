Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary live
Today’s news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia – daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video.
Monday, 31 July, Armenia. "The abduction of a Nagorno-Karabakh resident in the Lachin corridor is a war crime" - the Armenian Foreign Ministry
● Azerbaijan prevented 68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan from travelling from the unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh territory to Armenia for medical treatment in a Red Cross car. He was detained, according to Armenian media reports, and an International Committee of the Red Cross employee was pushed out of the car. Azerbaijani law enforcement have claimed that Vagif Khachaturyan was wanted on charges of committing massacres in the village of Meshali during the first Karabakh war. Armenia has denied that Kachaturyan is on any wanted listed, and said they consider the matter an abduction.
● Red Cross representatives visited Vagif Khachatryan and gave him the opportunity to contact his family, according to the ICRC blog.
● “The abduction of a Nagorno-Karabakh resident in the Lachin corridor is a war crime,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said, stressing that it expects united and clear steps from the international community.
● The Armenian Ombudsman has refuted the statement circulated by Azerbaijani Prosecutor’s Office; “Vagif Khachatryan was not on international wanted list.”
● A group of young people announced an indefinite sit-in outside the ICRC office in Yerevan. They are demanding that Vagif Khachatryan is returned.
● The former Armenian Ambassador to Israel Armen Smbatyan and his son, chief conductor of the State Symphony Orchestra Sergey Smbatyan, have been detained on suspicion of fraud. It is noted that the state suffered property damage worth 966 million drams ($2.5 million). The matter concerns the illegal alienation of a 300 square metre plot of land belonging to the Tchaikovsky Music School. Tchaikovsky Music School.
● 54,800 people have signed a petition supporting the Hayakve initiative – which aims to criminalise a surrender of Nagorno-Karabakh.
This is sufficient signatures for Parliament to discuss the matter.
Monday, 31 July, Azerbaijan. Vagif Khachaturyan detained at the Lachin post, he is accused of committing massacres in the first Karabakh war
● At the Lachin border post, Vagif Khachaturyan, who was wanted on charges of committing massacres in the village of Meshali during the first Karabakh war, was detained while trying to travel to Armenia for medical treatment, accompanied by Red Cross staff.
The next day, ICRC staff visited Vagif Khachaturyan in a hospital in Baku, where he is undergoing treatment.
● Azerbaijani media are replicating a 2001 video of a participant in the first Karabakh war who had been in Armenian captivity. He mentions an Armenian soldier named Vagif “who distinguished himself in torturing prisoners”.
● U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The Secretary of State expressed concern over the “deteriorating humanitarian situation in Karabakh.” Washington urged the sides to continue dialogue to reach a lasting peace agreement. “It is unacceptable that Armenia constantly engages in subversive activities and tries to prevent peace talks and the development of contacts and dialogue between Azerbaijan and local Armenian residents,” Aliyev said during the conversation.
● “The actions taken by Baku against the war criminal are based on international law and Azerbaijani legislation,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizadeh said.
● An Azerbaijani border guard has passed away. Despite first aid, his life could not be saved, the country’s State Border Service reported.
● Azerbaijani oil company SOCAR has become the main sponsor of Istanbul’s Galatasaray, Turkey’s football champions.
Monday, 31 July, Georgia. A large-scale protest in Batumi against the arrival of the cruise ship with tourists from Russia
● A large-scale protest against the arrival of the Astora Grand cruise liner, carrying Russian tourists, started last night in Batumi and is still ongoing. There have been clashes with the police, who have detained some people. The previous cruise voyage was also met with a protest; the ship was forced to leave the port earlier than scheduled.
● A memorandum has been signed between China’s Sichuan province and Georgia’s Achara region.
● Ketuta Alexi-Meskishvili’s Georgian Ornaments exhibition will be held today at 18:00 in the lobby of the 300 Aragvins metro station in Tbilisi. The Tbilisi Public Art Foundation organised the free exhibition.
