Tragedy in Shovi

Fourteen out of the eighteen bodies found in the disaster zone after a landslide in the highland region of Racha have been identified. Currently, search operations are ongoing for sixteen more individuals, as reported by the Mayor of Oni, Sergo Khidesheli.

“Work is being carried out round the clock, with all relevant agencies participating in the search efforts. I want to thank everyone once again for their work. More than 80 units of heavy equipment are involved in the disaster zone, and operations are underway in seven main areas where casualties might have occurred. Additionally, searches are being conducted in other territories,” said Khidesheli.

According to the head of the Emergency Situations Management Service, Temur Mgebrishvili, an investigation has been initiated in response to the tragedy in Racha.

As per information from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the case has been filed under articles 240, which concerns violations of safety regulations during mountain, construction, and other related work, and 116, which involves causing death by negligence.

As a result of a landslide in Racha, near the “Sunset Shovi” hotel on August 3rd at around 4:00 PM, a part of the land collapsed.

On August 6th, 17 bodies of the deceased were found. At that time, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), only seven of the victims had been identified.

According to the Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia, Irakli Karseladze, there are still 35 people whom they have been unable to contact. The minister also mentioned that everyone who could be rescued has been evacuated to a safe location.