Can TikTok be blocked in Azerbaijan?

TikTokers arrested in Azerbaijan

According to survey results published by the pro-government Center for Social Research in April, around 75 percent of respondents want the social network TikTok to be restricted in Azerbaijan. The center reported that surveys were conducted in March 2024 among 390 respondents aged 18 and older using computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI).

The announcement of the survey results coincided with the arrests of several TikTokers in the country. During April, about 10 TikTokers were arrested.

It is unclear under which specific articles of the Code of Administrative Offenses they are being charged. In the only statement released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs regarding this matter, it was stated that these individuals “showed disrespect to society, posted unethical posts and calls on social networks that do not correspond to moral values,” and therefore were arrested.

Lawyers argue that the circumstances listed do not entail administrative liability.

“The Code does not contain any administrative offenses related to the desecration of national and moral values,” said Fariz Namazli, a lawyer with Abzas Media.

Amidst all these events, there is heated discussion about the possibility of completely blocking TikTok in Azerbaijan.

“A knife can cut bread or kill a person”

Most participants in a small survey conducted by JAMnews among social media users stated that not only restricting TikTok but also interfering with social media activity in general is wrong.

“Although I don’t use TikTok myself, I am very upset about the possibility of TikTok being blocked. People have a choice, and if they choose this platform, no one can take that choice away from them,” said one survey participant.

“A knife can cut bread or kill a person. It all depends on the user,” said another survey participant in response to the opinion that “TikTok propagates immorality.”

“I can’t get as much information anywhere else as I do from TikTok. Because TikTok features short and concise video clips from different areas of the country. In a short amount of time, I learn a lot. That’s why I strongly oppose the possibility of the platform being blocked,” says one active TikTok user.

“TikTok brought me a regular income”

Aygün was born in a remote village and did not receive formal education. After getting married, she moved to Baku. She had never worked, being a homemaker, spending her days managing household chores and taking care of her children. In her free time, she knitted shawls.

On TikTok, Aygün posted videos dedicated to knitting.

“Many people watched my videos. I filmed videos about knitting and hosted live streams, talking about my handicraft. I started earning thanks to viewers who sent gifts to my videos, as well as viewers who wanted to buy the shawls I knitted. My monthly income sometimes exceeded 500 manats [around $300],” Aygün says.

But she had to delete her account after the arrests of TikTokers in April.

“My husband and his mother insisted that I delete my account. Actually, I didn’t do anything wrong there. But my husband said that TikTokers were being arrested, and he didn’t want anything to happen to me too. I couldn’t explain to them that I wasn’t doing anything that could lead to arrest. I just had to delete the page,” Aygün says.

She lost income from TikTok. But she says she intends to return to the platform as soon as things calm down a bit.

“Social networks shouldn’t be regulated by authorities at all”

“Social networks shouldn’t be regulated by authorities at all. Because there is no such concept as rules for regulating social networks. Such measures can only be taken by the company that owns the platform.

Usually, large companies open their local offices in different countries and cooperate with local authorities. Companies respond to government requests for quick intervention in platform operations regarding fake news, terrorism-related content that could undermine national security, or concerning child pornography. But there is no model of direct state intervention,” says Farid Pardashunas, a social media specialist at JAMnews.

According to him, there is content on TikTok that could be considered harmful. But it entirely depends on users. It’s wrong to blame the platform.

“The concept of right and wrong use of social networks can be associated with platform rules. If you use the platform as allowed, all your posts are your personal choice.

Many in Azerbaijan criticize TikTok. The platform just creates an environment and gives you access to other people. This is the case with all platforms. The advantage of TikTok is that it has broader capabilities and can make even the simplest person famous,” says Farid Pardashunas.

The expert notes that TikTokers receive specific warnings. In case of legal liability, they are punished with administrative arrest or fines.

However, in his opinion, TikTok will not be blocked in Azerbaijan:

“Based on the information available to me, there are no plans to block TikTok in Azerbaijan. The platform was only blocked for information security purposes during the war. Even then, people used VPNs to access the platform. Overall, I don’t consider the blockage effective.”