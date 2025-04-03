Three times more domestic violence cases in Armenia last year — Prosecutor General’s report

On domestic violence in Armenia

In 2024, Armenia recorded a significant increase in domestic violence cases. According to the annual report from the Prosecutor General’s Office, most incidents involved “physical abuse.”

The report states that 934 cases of physical violence were registered last year — compared to 372 in 2023. This marks a 151% increase.

“In 2024, 166 cases of psychological violence were recorded. Compared to 46 cases in 2023, that’s an increase of 120 cases, or 261%,” the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

1,360 cases of domestic violence recorded in a year

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, 1,360 cases of domestic and family violence were registered in Armenia in 2024.

In 1,100 of these cases (81%), physical and psychological abuse was involved. A similar pattern was observed in 2023, when out of 508 recorded cases, 418 (82%) involved physical and psychological violence.

Armenia adopted the Law on the Prevention of Domestic Violence, Protection of Persons Subjected to Violence, and Restoration of Solidarity in 2017. Under this law, domestic violence is defined as “an act of physical, sexual, psychological or economic violence, as well as neglect, committed against a family member.” The law also provides clear definitions for different types of abuse. Physical violence is defined as “battery and other violent acts, intentional harm to health, unlawful deprivation of liberty, or intentional infliction of severe physical pain.”

Psychological violence is defined as “the intentional infliction of severe psychological suffering, including actual threats of physical, sexual or economic violence; deliberate and systematic acts that cause a person to reasonably fear for their own or a family member’s safety; persistent humiliation; social isolation; or forced abortion.”

13 murder cases

The Prosecutor General’s Office also reported a rise in “particularly severe cases” of violence in Armenia last year:

“In 2023, there were 3 murders linked to domestic and family violence. In 2024, that number rose to 13.”

There was also an increase in cases of intentional grievous bodily harm. Eight such incidents were recorded in 2023, while in 2024 the number rose to 15.

“Cooperation between state bodies is key in combating domestic violence”

The Prosecutor General’s Office believes combating domestic violence requires closer cooperation between state institutions. The agency notes that certain steps are already being taken in this direction. For instance, local Prosecutor’s Office branches are in contact with police and discuss details of specific criminal cases.

At the beginning of 2025, a working group was established to improve the effectiveness of the response to domestic violence and ensure quicker problem-solving. The group includes representatives from the Prosecutor’s Office, the Investigative Committee, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Justice Academy is also involved in this effort, offering special training for judges, investigators from the Investigative and Anti-Corruption Committees, prosecutors, and other law enforcement personnel.

“In 2024, 35 prosecutors completed a professional development course at the Justice Academy on the topic ‘Prevention and Combating of Violence Against Women, Family and Domestic Violence in Armenia,’” the Prosecutor General’s report states.