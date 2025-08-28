“This shows rising Russian-style repression” — Georgian NGO on its frozen accounts

Georgian NGO on its frozen accounts

In Georgia, the women’s rights organisation Sapari, whose accounts along with those of several other NGOs were frozen by court order, issued a statement stressing that the information circulated by the Prosecutor’s Office alleging they financed violent actions at protest rallies is entirely baseless and defamatory.

Sapari calls on the ruling Georgian Dream party to immediately lift the freeze on NGO accounts and to stop the “Russian-style repressions” against its own people.

The organization adds that it will continue to provide assistance to citizens and to fight for truth and justice both in Georgia and at the international level.

According to Sapari, "today the democratic development of the country and the safety of every citizen who defends Georgia's freedom, justice and independence are under threat."

“Our goal has always been to empower women socially, economically and politically.

The information released by the Georgian prosecutor’s office, claiming that the organisation’s funds were used to organise violent actions and to purchase equipment for this purpose, is entirely baseless and defamatory. There is not a single piece of evidence against us.

This decision once again demonstrates the rise of Russian-style repression against Georgian NGOs, aimed at silencing critical voices and destroying civil society,” the group said.

According to Sapari, “today the democratic development of the country and the safety of every citizen who defends Georgia’s freedom, justice and independence are under threat.”

A day earlier, Tbilisi City Court granted a request by prosecutors to freeze the bank accounts of several non-governmental organisations.

The case concerns an investigation into “sabotage, attempted sabotage under aggravating circumstances, assisting a foreign organisation or one under foreign control in hostile activities, as well as mobilising funds for actions directed against Georgia’s con