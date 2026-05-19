Three detained on terrorism charges in Georgia’s Pankisi Gorge

Islamic State in Georgia

According to Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG), a special operation in the Pankisi Gorge led to the detention of three Georgian citizens on suspicion of membership in the Islamic State (IS) group and supporting terrorist activities. Investigators say the suspects were members of Islamic State and received instructions from abroad.

According to the SSG, the suspects tried to establish a so-called “jamaat” of supporters of the terrorist organisation in the Pankisi Gorge. Authorities say they held secret meetings to recruit others into terrorist activity and spread terrorist ideology.

The SSG said investigators seized several firearms, explosives, ammunition, mobile phones, computer equipment and other electronic devices during the operation. Authorities also confiscated an Islamic State flag, items bearing the group’s symbols and personal documents.

Investigators are pursuing the case under Articles 328 and 236 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which cover membership in a foreign terrorist organisation, support for terrorist activities, and the illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and explosives. These offences carry prison sentences ranging from 10 to 17 years.

According to the SSG, investigators continue efforts to identify other people allegedly involved.

Context

Exactly one month earlier, on 20 April 2026, the SSG said it had detained two people in the city of Batumi on accusations of “membership in a terrorist organisation”. According to the agency, both were also members of Islamic State (IS).

One was a Georgian citizen, while the other held citizenship of a foreign country. The SSG did not specify which country.

According to the State Security Service’s annual report, published on 21 April, Georgia remains a low-risk country in terms of terrorist attacks.

However, the report also said that international terrorist organisations pay particular attention to Georgia because of the country’s geographic location.

The agency said that, at this stage, terrorist organisations do not view Georgia as a target for attacks. However, it warned that “the current situation, based on the agenda of terrorist organisations, may change at any time”.

Islamic State in Georgia