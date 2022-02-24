"This is more than a crime" - Baku reacts to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Azerbaijan condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Russia‘s military invasion of Ukraine caused an extremely negative reaction in Azerbaijani society. Users of the local segment of social media condemn the actions of the Russian authorities and express their full support for the Ukrainian people. There has been no official response from the Azerbaijani authorities yet.

JAMnews has collected some comments from Azerbaijani experts and ordinary users.

Tofig Zulfugarov, former Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan:

“… this is more than a crime – this is a mistake … The inevitable decline of the Putin era has begun … “

Natiq Jafarli, one of the leaders of the opposition Republican Alternative party:

“The world is put to the test. Full of complexes, the Russian Bear will occupy most of Ukraine and set up a negotiating table. If the West sits down at that table and recognizes some of the results of the occupation, shows the same concessions that it showed Hitler in 1938 after the annexation of the Sudetenland, the situation will become even more complicated.

We are in a very difficult position. If, in parallel, China seizes Taiwan, a new Yalta will be created. The world will be redistributed, and a new “iron curtain” will hang over the world. The South Caucasus can be left on the Bear’s side, this is the biggest danger!

Ukraine is now fighting for its own and for our independence!

Glory to Ukraine!

P.S. Putin, dropping bombs on the heads of his brothers, what would he had done if we didn’t stop on November 10th? Think about this, let those who have been arguing with us tirelessly over this for several months, think about it now”.

Elkhan Shahinoglu, head of the analytical center “Atlas”:

“As predicted, the master of the Kremlin will not be satisfied with Donbas alone. There were opponents of my idea that Putin had already pressed the button and the mechanism was set in motion. Putin will not rest until he divides Ukraine. If Russia is not stopped, the sequel will definitely follow”.

Shahin Jafarli, political scientist:

“There can be no more heinous act against a fraternal people and a fraternal country than to start a war with them.

Imagine Turkey bombing Azerbaijan, attacking our country, it would be the same thing.

“Hitler with an atomic bomb” is committing a crime against the Ukrainian people and humanity. But Ukraine will not give up so easily.

God help Zelensky and the people of Ukraine.

Glory to Ukraine!”

Alesker Ahmedoglu, media law expert:

“Unfortunately, in the face of a Russian military invasion, Ukraine is forced to fight alone. (For now). The West will not dare to openly fight against Russia. During such periods, the West prioritizes the security of its own countries and its own people.

Russia, which does not take into account world public opinion and defiantly occupies Ukraine, in case of intervention, can threaten the West with nuclear weapons. Neither the US nor the West will take the risk”.

Shahbaz Khuduoglu, publisher:

“I saw one map, on which the objects where Russian missiles fell in Ukraine are indicated with asterisks.

What will happen next, no one knows.

Putin spoke very harshly. This meant that Ukraine was not the main goal, but only an obstacle to the main goal. If the Russian army is not stopped, Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany and all of Europe will be next …

There is a lot of talk about Putin wanting to restore the Soviet Union. No, he doesn’t need it. He wants to create the biggest Russian empire that the world has ever seen”.

Igbal Agazadeh, deputy of the Milli Majlis:

“In this war, the truth is on the side of Ukraine for us. And we consider it our duty to be on the side of the one who is right.

Long live Ukraine!

No to occupation!

Rahim Khoysky, user:

“Such a big country as Ukraine struggles to oppose Russia, and all of you are watching this. A few days ago I wrote that we have no other choice but to maintain good relations with Russia.

While Ukraine, with such a huge border with Europe, with such resources and territory, looks so weak in front of Russia, some “political scientists” from social media oppose the improvement of Azerbaijan’s relations with Russia. I wonder if we have another way out? If there is one, please, name it. If people are told to go to war with Russia tomorrow, they will oppose the war. But they don’t show us any other way.

Do not forget, today Azerbaijan is a lamb in the forest, surrounded by wolves. And we must pursue a policy of having the wolves full and the sheep being whole”.

Rovshan Agayev, economist:

“Today, not only Ukraine, but the entire Western world is facing a test.

The defeat of Ukraine will be the defeat of the entire Western political geography, led by the United States.

This defeat will deprive not only Russia itself of obstacles, but also the greatest pillar of world authoritarianism, the enemy of democratic forces – China, and there will be no barrier to its hegemony on a global scale.

This will be another defeat of the democratic forces in the face of authoritarianism executed by Russia”.