Georgian President, Prime Minister, Speaker of Parliament express their support for Ukraine

Georgian authorities expressed their support for Ukraine

The Georgian authorities responded to the beginning of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine by condemning Russia’s actions and expressing support for the Ukrainian people. Twitter posts by the President and Prime Minister of Georgia in support of Ukraine appeared 5-6 hours after the beginning of the Russian invasion.

“Georgian nation is shocked by the Russian agression in Ukraine. We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and call for a halt of the military operations”, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili tweeted.

PM Garibashvili: Military attack on a sovereign state is unacceptable



Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili also reacted to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

“We stand with Ukraine. Military attack on sovereign country is unacceptable. We call on international community to apply all possible measures to stop blatant violation of international order by Russia and avoid further military escalation”, the Georgian Prime Minister wrote.

“We support Ukraine” – Speaker of the Parliament



Prior to this, the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili made a post in the social media in support of Ukraine. He was the first Georgian official to react to the events in Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, the war in Ukraine could not be avoided. We once again call on international community to make effective & firm steps to stop Russia escalating into a full-scale conflict & ensure the protection of international norms.We stand with Ukraine in these difficult times”.

On the morning of February 24, Russia began bombing Ukraine. Under the pretext of protecting the “people’s republics” recognized by Russia, President Putin announced the launch of a “special operation” in Ukraine. Shortly after this announcement, the bombing of strategic facilities in the suburbs of Ukrainian cities, including Kiev, began.