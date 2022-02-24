fbpx
Georgian President, Prime Minister, Speaker of Parliament express their support for Ukraine

The Georgian authorities responded to the beginning of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine by condemning Russia’s actions and expressing support for the Ukrainian people. Twitter posts by the President and Prime Minister of Georgia in support of Ukraine appeared 5-6 hours after the beginning of the Russian invasion.

“Georgian nation is shocked by the Russian agression in Ukraine. We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and call for a halt of the military operations”, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili tweeted.

PM Garibashvili: Military attack on a sovereign state is unacceptable


Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili also reacted to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

“We stand with Ukraine. Military attack on sovereign country is unacceptable. We call on international community to apply all possible measures to stop blatant violation of international order by Russia and avoid further military escalation”, the Georgian Prime Minister wrote.

“We support Ukraine” – Speaker of the Parliament


Prior to this, the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili made a post in the social media in support of Ukraine. He was the first Georgian official to react to the events in Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, the war in Ukraine could not be avoided. We once again call on international community to make effective & firm steps to stop Russia escalating into a full-scale conflict & ensure the protection of international norms.We stand with Ukraine in these difficult times”.

On the morning of February 24, Russia began bombing Ukraine. Under the pretext of protecting the “people’s republics” recognized by Russia, President Putin announced the launch of a “special operation” in Ukraine. Shortly after this announcement, the bombing of strategic facilities in the suburbs of Ukrainian cities, including Kiev, began.

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

