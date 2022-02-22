Azerbaijan signs declaration on allied cooperation with Russia. What does it mean?

Russia and Azerbaijan sign declaration on allied cooperation

After a four-hour tete-a-tete meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev in Moscow, a declaration on allied cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan was signed. What does the signed document entail and how has it been received in Baku?

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made an official visit to Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the two heads of state met at a long Kremlin table that became viral after Putin’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In the part of the meeting open to journalists, Aliyev thanked Russia for its active participation in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict. The President of Azerbaijan also spoke about the declaration on allied cooperation between the two countries, noting that work on the document lasted more than a year.

After a tete-a-tete meeting that lasted more than four hours, the leaders of the two states signed a declaration.

What does the declaration say?

The full text of the declaration on allied cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan was promptly published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The document consists of 43 paragraphs.

The preamble of the declaration notes that the parties take into account “the interest of the parties in the development of integration processes in the space of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the key role of the Russian Federation in the relevant efforts”.

Ilham Aliyev signs a declaration on allied cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan

The first paragraph of the document states that Russia and Azerbaijan “build their relations on the basis of allied interaction, mutual respect for independence, state sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the state borders of the two countries, as well as adherence to the principles of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, as well as peaceful settlement of disputes and non-use of force or threat of force”.

It is emphasized that Russia and Azerbaijan, “occupying the same or close positions on topical international problems, deepen constructive cooperation, including on a bilateral basis, and also interact within the framework of the UN, OSCE, CIS, other international organizations and forums on issues of mutual interest”.

“The Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan express their readiness to hold urgent consultations in the event of a situation that, in the opinion of one of the Parties, may pose a threat to peace, violate the peace or affect the security interests of one of the Parties, as well as in the event of a threat of such a situation for the purpose of its settlement”, the text of the declaration reads.

The parties also agreed to resolutely suppress on their territories “the activities of organizations and individuals directed against the state sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the other side”.

“In order to ensure security, maintain peace and stability, Russia and Azerbaijan may consider providing each other with military assistance on the basis of the UN Charter, separate international treaties, and taking into account the existing international legal obligations of each of the parties”, the document says.

Expert commentary

According to political observer Agshin Kerimov, the new realities in the South Caucasus have created the necessary conditions for a new dynamic in relations between Baku and Moscow.

“The recent situation in the South Caucasus creates new opportunities for sustainable peace and stability in the region.

These opportunities are especially relevant for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and there is every chance for the signing of a peace treaty between these countries.

I would note an interesting detail from the part of the meeting open to journalists. Putin said that there are still contentious issues in the post-conflict period, but Russia will make every effort to resolve this process peacefully.

One can guess that after such a statement and the signing of a declaration with Azerbaijan, Russia will increase pressure on Armenia. Because the nature of relations between Russia and Azerbaijan is transfered to a completely different level.

The signed declaration will strengthen economic ties, but most importantly, political relations between the two countries will receive a new development.

I can only assume that from now on, the behavior of Russian peacekeepers in that part of Karabakh where they are temporarily stationed after the second Karabakh war will change for the better from the point of view of official Baku. But it is still difficult to say what Moscow may demand in return”, Kerimov said.