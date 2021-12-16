ENGLISH arrow icon
Watchmaker who has been repairing watches for 50 years. Video

Watchmaker from Akhaltsikhe

A watchmaker from the Georgian city of Akhaltsikhe, Hayk Balasanyan, learned how to repair watches at the age of 15 from his father. His ancestors were also watchmakers. He has been doing this for 50 years and knows almost all the inhabitants of the small town of Akhaltsikhe.

Last year, in 2020, he was elected an honorary citizen of Akhaltsikhe.

