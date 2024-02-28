"None support Georgia as strongly as the United States," says the U.S. Ambassador

The U.S. Ambassador on relations with Georgia

“None support Georgia as strongly as the United States,” stated Robin Dunnigan, the U.S. Ambassador, during her address at a session of the Georgian Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Relations.

The Ambassador highlighted the special relationship between the two countries, emphasizing her commitment to deepening the partnership with Georgia. Dunnigan said that over the past 32 years, the United States has provided Georgia with assistance totaling over six billion dollars.

She also mentioned the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 2024 in Georgia, stating that “Georgians must know” that their votes are counted fairly and that the electoral process is free and fair:

“I have personally spoken with some of you about the elections and I know that you share our belief that free and fair elections are the cornerstone of democracy.”

Dunnigan affirmed that the United States will continue to engage with all parties in parliament, the government, the opposition, civil society, and particularly with the Central election commission.

“I would like to begin my speech with president Biden’s words. The President says, ‘We will work very closely with our partners, allies, and anyone who shares our interests. We will not leave our future unprotected from those who threaten our vision.'”

With these words, president Biden emphasizes that our alliances and partnerships must expand. This is exactly what he asked of me when I embarked on my journey to Georgia—to deepen the existing broad cooperation. We have very good relations; we are united by our love for freedom and our belief that we are ready and capable of making the world a better place for our children,” stated Dunnigan.