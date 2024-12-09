Ambassador Paweł Herczyński: 'EU may suspend Georgia's visa-free regime over protester violence'

EU may cancel Georgia’s visa-free travel

The EU Ambassador to Georgia, Paweł Herczyński, stated on 9 December that the EU plans to respond to recent events in the country over the past 12 days and is considering all options, including suspending the visa-free regime with EU member states.

“Acts of violence, intimidation and threats against human rights defenders, civil society representatives and activists, journalists and politicians – such as those we are currently seeing in Georgia – are deplorable and blatantly incompatible with basic democratic values,” Paweł Herczyński said on Facebook.

He added that on 16 December, EU member state leaders plan to hold a meeting focused on developments in Georgia and make concrete decisions.

Herczyński: ‘Suspension of visa-free travel for certain groups under discussion’

“Sanctions require a unanimous decision from all 27 EU member states. In my opinion, most European countries have come to understand that we need to act. It is very difficult for any of these countries to ignore the level of violence and brutality against peaceful protesters in Georgia.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, has already stated that there will be consequences for the Georgian authorities violating the rights of peaceful protesters.

For years, Georgia has enjoyed privileged relations with the European Union. The association and free trade agreements are in place, as is the visa-free regime. Georgia was even granted candidate status for EU membership.

However, what has been happening in Georgia over the past 12 days is entirely incompatible with these arrangements. We need to consider what will happen to these privileged relations,” Herczyński added.

