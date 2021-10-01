The State Security Service of Georgia informed opposition TV channel head about murder plot against him

On September 30, Nika Gvaramia, director of Georgia’s main opposition TV channel, Mtavari, was summoned to the State Security Service and given new details of his alleged “liquidation”.

Earlier, the State Security Service has already reported about the allegedly impending assassination of Gvaramia.

Gvaramia said at a briefing that the counterterrorism department told him that the information was confidential, but as soon as Gvaramia left the office, a representative of the State Security Service told reporters about the details of the case. The State Security Service spokesman also said that an attack on another journalist was planned.

“The Anti-Terrorism Office provided me with confidential information. I went out with the journalists and said nothing. They thought that I would say everything and scare everyone. Then a spokesman for the State Security Service asks our journalist if I am going to give a briefing, and gets the “no” answer. Then he says that then we will go out and make a statement. They go out and say everything that I shouldn’t have said”, Gvaramia said at the briefing.

According to him, the State Security Service “made hints” to those who wanted to liquidate him about how they were guarding him, which made things easier for them.

“This is aimed at intimidating the public, especially the media community. Now I expect that these foreign citizens (allegedly preparing the murder) will turn out to be citizens of Ukraine, and the customer – (former president of Georgia and leader of the opposition) Saakashvili ”.

On September 30, the State Security Service informed journalists about plans to liquidate Nika Gvaramia.

“Some information was provided to him and, accordingly, recommendations were given to tighten security measures.

According to the investigation, there may be a real danger, so we decided to give him some recommendations on security measures.

As you know, the investigation into the preparation of Nika Gvaramia’s murder continues, but it is possible that another journalist may become victims, ”said Bacha Mgeladze, deputy head of the anti-terrorist center of the State Security Service.