Georgia authorities say Tbilisi protests aimed to overthrow government

Georgian government and protests

Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the Georgian Dream party, held another briefing wherein he reviewed the aftermath of last week’s events.

Given that Kobakhidze is believed to be a part of Bidzina Ivanishvili’s inner circle, one might draw the conclusion from his remarks that they are more or less Ivanishvili’s own sentiments.

Kobakhidze believes that:

● Behind the protests were the United National Movement and the opposition in general, also called the “global war party”. Their goal is to forcefully overthrow the government and draw Georgia into the war.

● To that end, the UNM is assisted by NGOs that play the role of “agents of foreign influence” in the country; and even without the passage of the law, it has become clear who those would be.

● “Extremist youth groups of the radical opposition” also actively participated in the protests.

● NGOs and the opposition plotted a coup as early as April 2022; before the so-called “Bakurian meeting”.

What is the "Bakurian plan" Georgian Dream leaders have been talking about a “Bacurian meeting” for almost a year now, where, they say, a specially brought in American coach Peter Ackerman trained representatives of the opposition parties, non-governmental organizations and the media to “coup the government” and taught them how to “make a revolution”. Georgian Dream mentions this meeting in the context of overthrowing power through revolution and says that one of the goals of this meeting was to plan the country’s involvement in the Russian-Ukrainian war. The meeting-seminar, which is reported by Georgian Dream, was held on April 6-8 at the Rooms Kokhta hotel in Bakuriani. It was held by the world famous successful businessman, human rights activist and researcher, founder of the International Center for Nonviolent Conflict (ICNC), 75-year-old Peter Ackerman [Ackerman died of a heart attack three weeks after this meeting_JAMnews] . The theme of the seminar was non-violent civil resistance, the subject of Ackermann’s famous book, Checklist for Ending Tyranny. The meeting was indeed attended by representatives of the Georgian non-governmental sector, political circles and the media. However, the seminar participants are surprised by the government’s accusations – how can a coup d’état be planned at an open rally, in a famous hotel, they ask. “It was a general conversation about non-violent resistance movements, about the fact that in general society should defend its rights, not allow the growth of autocratic tendencies in the country … He [Peter Ackerman] talked about strengthening civil society, the importance of strengthening democratic institutions … “ It was very interesting for me to listen to this man, who, unfortunately, died so suddenly,” one of the participants, Lelo leader Badri Japaridze, told Radio Liberty.

● The young people who came to the rally were, for the most part, “victims” and “deluded by the propaganda of the UNM and NGOs” — possibly also Satan, per Garibashvili.

● “Recruitment” of young people takes place in universities, where the members of the UNM occupy leadership positions and lectures are read mainly by them. These universities are the Free University of Kakha Bendukidze and the Black Sea University of Julia Alasania.

● In order to hoodwink the youth, the Franklin Club organization was created, where “reactionary nationalists” (Levan Ramishvili, Gia Nodia) and “other extremist opposition leaders” (Zurab Japaridze, Giorgi Mshvenieradze, Giorgi Meladze) give lectures to students and high school students. They are supported by the American organization Atlas Network, which “organizes violent and non-violent protests around the world.”

● The young people at the club are learning from Gene Sharp and Peter Ackerman’s manuals, which teach how to pull off revolution and various “extremist activities”. Among other things, these manuals suggest dancing under water cannon and handing flowers to police forces.

● The campaign against the bill is the best example of “liberal fascism”. There is pressure on famous people and their families. “Liberal fascism” and “Bolshevism” in universities and schools, when students and students rebelled against lecturers, teachers who supported the bill.

● The 2003 revolution brought a democratic rollback and the loss of 20% of the country’s territory.