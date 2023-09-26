The disarmament process in Karabakh continues

Reintegration process in Karabakh

According to agreements between official Baku and representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh, the process of disarmament of armed formations in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is successfully continuing. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the country. And the presidential aide informed that the airspace of Azerbaijan was opened exclusively for ICRC helicopters from Armenia, as well as humanitarian aid cargoes of this organization will be able to travel from Armenia to Khankendi (Stepanakert) on the road Goris-Kafan-Eyvazli-Fizuli-Shusha-Khankendi. The reintegration process in Karabakh is ongoing.

According to agreements between official Baku and representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh, the process of disarmament of armed formations in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is successfully continuing. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the country. And the presidential aide said that another batch of humanitarian aid was sent from Baku to Khankendi on September 26 exclusively for ICRC helicopters from Armenia. Four trucks with humanitarian aid are traveling along the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road. The aid includes 40 tons of flour, hygiene products, bed linen.

In addition, another ambulance will deliver medical supplies for people injured in an explosion at a gas station near Khankendi. The humanitarian aid cargoes will travel from Armenia to Khankendi (Stepanakert) on the Goris-Kafan-Eyvazli-Fizuli-Shusha-Khankendi road. The reintegration process in Karabakh is ongoing.

“The airspace is open exclusively to the ICRC.”

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said in social network X that since yesterday hospitals of Agdam, Sabirabad and Saatli districts of Azerbaijan have been prepared to receive a significant number of wounded as a result of the explosion of a gas station in Khankendi. These hospitals were reinforced with additional medical personnel.

But the Armenian community refused this assistance.

Hajiyev’s report also said that access of a helicopter with a medical team from Armenia to Karabakh has been secured to transport those in need of medical assistance and provide medical care on the spot.

“We are currently working to provide the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) with exclusive access along the Goris-Kafan-Eyvazly-Fizuli-Shusha-Khankendi road for medical evacuation and aid delivery,” Hajiyev wrote.

Recall that after more than 30 years, for the first time the airspace of Azerbaijan is open for arrivals from Armenia. And also for the first time it will be possible to travel from Armenia to Khankendi by a new road through Fizuli. Until now, it was possible to get from Armenia to Khankendi only via Lachin road.

“The disarmament process is going well.”

And the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has released information on military equipment, weapons and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terrorist activities in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, as of 10:00, September 26.

The list released by the ministry includes:

Small arms and grenade launchers – 909 artillery guns – 47 Air defense equipment – 165 Ammunition – 251308 Ammunition and supplies – 1674 Optical and other instruments – 154 Armored equipment – 22 Automotive equipment – 75 Trailer – 21

Second meeting of representatives of official Baku with the Karabakh Armenian community

All of the above-mentioned (except for the surrender of weapons, which was agreed upon in the act of surrender of the unrecognized NKR) took place according to the agreements reached at the negotiations between official Baku and representatives of the Karabakh Armenians.

On September 25, another such meeting was held in the town of Khojaly. The first one was immediately after the end of the counter-terrorist operation, on September 21, in Yevlakh.

According to the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, “at the meeting, held in a constructive atmosphere, satisfaction was expressed with the actions taken to resolve the issues discussed on September 21 in the town of Yevlakh, in particular, ensuring the short-term delivery of humanitarian aid, fuel and restoration of electricity supply”.

The report says that MP Ramin Mammadov, who is responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, informed about the measures to be taken at the next stage:

“It was noted that in some settlements first medical aid was provided to lonely elderly residents of Armenian origin, they were taken under medical control. It was proposed to create conditions for the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross to meet with those persons, to hand them over to their family members or to the relevant medical institutions.

An agreement was reached to organize a meeting of the members of the working group on the solution of social-humanitarian, economic and infrastructural issues headed by the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev with the relevant representatives engaged in communal, medical services and other civil activities in the territory, including the city of Khankendi, in order to determine the directions of current activities and establish a joint working group”.

It was also noted that it was proposed to jointly organize medical services by Azerbaijani and Armenian medical personnel in a field hospital, which is expected to be established near the town of Khankendi or in the direction of Khojaly.

“In addition, the establishment of a mobile food service by Azerbaijani and Armenian service personnel was proposed.

Readiness was expressed to provide necessary medical assistance to persons suffering from severe chronic diseases or in need of special surgical operations.

At the same time, the formation of joint visiting medical brigades consisting of Azerbaijani and Armenian medical workers, provision of services by these brigades to single persons living in remote villages and in need of medical care was emphasized at the meeting,” the official report says.

According to the information, the proposal to organize visits of civil society representatives and public activists of Armenian origin residing in the Karabakh economic region to Baku or other cities of Azerbaijan was underlined, noting that such initiatives are of importance in terms of creating a platform for civil society dialogue, as well as implementation of confidence-building measures:

“An agreement was reached to hold another meeting as soon as possible in order to discuss the results of the work done and define further steps”.