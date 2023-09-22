"Professionally and in the shortest possible time". Opinion of an opposition politician from Baku

Natik Jafarli on the counter-terrorist operation

Azerbaijani society continues to discuss the September 19-20 counter-terrorist operation in Karabakh. According to opposition politician, one of the leaders of the Republican Alternative party Natik Jafarli, the operation was carried out professionally and in the shortest possible time. He also analyzed the positions of Russia, Armenia and the West on the latest military actions of the Azerbaijani army.

“Positive results of the 24-hour counter-terrorist operation for Azerbaijan:

The operation was carried out professionally and in the shortest possible time;

The result of the operation – acceptance of all conditions of Azerbaijan was a historic event for our country;

The appointment of a meeting in Yevlakh immediately after the operation is also a positive moment and the right course of events;

If we have been talking about peace 3 times a day so far, from now on we should talk 33 times.

Russia’s position and the threat from the north:

Russia has turned Armenia into an open target, blames Pashinyan and his team for everything, but does not recognize that it is Russia itself that has turned our region into a bloodbath over the past 200 years. It does not recognize that it created the Karabakh separatism, and using it keeps the region under control, uses the Armenian people every time and leaves them halfway, tries to show itself as the only force that can stop the “Armenian genocide” and “ethnic cleansing”, and at the same time tries to restore relations with the Western forces, which chose the dumbest way possible with regard to our region, also taking advantage of this conflict.

In fact, now Russia is trying to establish a new “Volsky Committee” in Karabakh, but does not realize that it is not 1989 and Azerbaijan is not the same anymore. But Moscow will still try by all means to stay in the region for a long time.

Position and position of Armenia

The Armenian authorities stayed true to their line and completely threw the burden of Karabakh off their shoulders. They proved it once again, and by blaming Russia for everything that is happening, they are trying to get out of the situation.

If Pashinyan can remain at the helm of the state this time, he will have no reason not to sign the peace treaty with Azerbaijan, which means that all the documents and protocols that make up the peace treaty can be signed.

The position of the West and new challenges

The position of some Western circles, to put it mildly, is perplexing and looks senseless and stupid. Those who support Ukraine and its rights in every possible way are trying to condemn Azerbaijan for steps taken within the framework of international law, and even call for sanctions.

This proves once again that the political elite of the West has weakened, there are fewer people with a broad worldview. There are reasons for this.

If in the past highly educated, intelligent people who wanted to make a career in politics, and even political idealists came to this field, then in the last 20-25 years educated, intelligent people prefer private business with high salaries. In the private sector there are high salaries, no public responsibility, much more personal freedom. Figuratively speaking, in public positions it is the opposite. That is why there are fewer and fewer Western politicians who have a broad mind.

Result

Repeating my traditional theses, I would like to note that in order to prevent all threats and challenges, Azerbaijan should urgently undertake constitutional reforms to expand rights and freedoms and improve power structures.

Ideal conditions for this have appeared. This step will open the way for qualitative changes by creating new opportunities for state institutions to amortize all possible pressures”.