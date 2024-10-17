Helsinki Commission on Georgia

The U.S. Congress Helsinki Commission issued a statement saying that the authoritarian trajectory of the Georgian government jeopardizes the country’s democratic future. The statement was signed by the commission’s chairman, Joe Wilson, Congressman Steve Cohen, and other members of the commission.



Statement from the Helsinki Commission

“For the past several decades, the people of Georgia have demonstrated their commitment to democracy and the rule of law. The Georgian people deserve a government that respects their right to democratically choose their leaders. The Georgian government must uphold its obligations to its country and people by holding free and fair elections, monitored by independent election observers, and allowing political opposition, as has been the case for many years. The authoritarian trajectory of the government jeopardizes Georgia’s democratic future and the deep Euro-Atlantic aspirations of its people.

In May, the leaders of the Helsinki Commission introduced the MEGOBARE Act (megobari means friend in Georgian. The full name is the ‘Mobilizing and Empowering Georgia for Building, Accountability, Resilience, and Independence’)—a bipartisan bill aimed at strengthening democracy, human rights, and the rule of law in Georgia. The act reaffirms the United States’ commitment to supporting Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration and countering the influence of authoritarian regimes, particularly Russia. The bill passed with bipartisan support in the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee and is now awaiting approval in the full House.”

On July 11, the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee voted in favor of the initiative by Republican Joe Wilson, known as the MEGOBARI Act. The need for its adoption arose after Georgia passed the so-called “foreign agents” law, which is similar to Russian legislation and, as noted by Georgia’s Western partners, hinders the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration and democratic development.

The initiator of the MEGOBARI Act is Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, a member of the lower house of the U.S. legislative body.

According to the law, on the one hand, those responsible for adopting or potentially introducing the “Russian-style foreign agents law” in Georgia must be held accountable, while on the other hand, the act promises “enhanced support” for the country “in the event of strengthening its democratic, pro-Western course.”