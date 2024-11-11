Tbilisi protest demands new elections: Photo report

Protesters demand re-election in Georgia

On November 10, a rally demanding new re-elections in Georgia was held in Tbilisi. Organized by the group Daitove, protestors marched from Freedom Square to Baratashvili Bridge, blocking both embankments.

Following the parliamentary elections on October 26, Georgia faced a new, radically different reality. Georgian Dream secured almost 54% of the votes, exceeding exit poll results by 12%. This outcome has not been accepted by local observers or the international community, due to thousands of violations and systematic falsifications identified by observers and experts, which have cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election results both domestically and internationally. The international community has questioned the legitimacy of these results, with Viktor Orban being the only European leader to recognize the elections. According to Pavel Gertsinsky, the EU ambassador to Georgia, the EU leaders have suspended the country’s EU accession process due to the Georgian government’s policies, with strong criticisms also emanating from the USA.

David Pipia/ JAMnews

David Pipia/ JAMnews

David Pipia/ JAMnews

David Pipia/ JAMnews

David Pipia/ JAMnews

European Council President Charles Michel commented on the recent parliamentary elections in Georgia, stating that there are serious international suspicions of fraud.



Speaking with journalists, Michel stressed that European leaders must ensure the elections are conducted fairly and transparently. He also highlighted the need for an investigation.

David Pipia/ JAMnews

Chairs of parliamentary committees from European countries and members of the European Parliament have issued a joint statement on the recent parliamentary elections in Georgia. They expressed concern over the unprecedented number of incidents and systematic violations noted during the October 26 elections.

Additionally, they are calling for sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili and have suggested a review of visa liberalization policies.

