European Council head urges investigation into alleged election fraud in Georgia

Charles Michel urges Georgia election probe

President of the European Council Charles Michel has stated that serious concerns are voiced across the world regarding fraud in Georgia’s parliamentary elections held on October 26.

Michel emphasized the need for an investigation to bring clarity to the situation.

“I am aware of the Georgian people’s genuine aspiration for EU membership. We in the EU made a significant decision in granting Georgia candidate status.

On the other hand, the elections have taken place, and there are suspicions, serious suspicions of fraud, which demand a thorough investigation. We need transparency in this process to ensure that everything was done fairly and openly. Doubts about this matter exist not only in Europe but also globally.

I had the opportunity to discuss this with the Prime Minister [of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze],” Michel said.

When asked whether the EU is considering sanctions and a review of the visa-free regime with Georgia, he responded that the European Council will assess the situation and that “European leaders will send a clear signal.”

On November 7, at the European Political Community summit in Budapest, Emmanuel Macron congratulated re-elected Moldovan President Maia Sandu on her victory but chose not to congratulate Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, whose party also won in the parliamentary elections. In his speech, Macron criticized the political situation in Georgia, expressing hope that “Georgia will strengthen its European choice.”

Additionally, Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk issued a joint statement also expressing concern about the elections in Georgia.

“We call for swift and transparent investigations of all complaints and reports of election-related irregularities and will carefully examine the final report of the international observation mission, which we expect in due time.” the statement reads.

