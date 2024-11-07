fbpx
2024 elections in Georgia
2024 elections in Georgia

ISFED: Voter irregularities revealed at Georgia's 23 polling stations where male turnout exceeds registration

Nino Dolidze, Executive Director of the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), addressed newly identified violations in Georgia’s October 26 parliamentary elections, emphasizing the gender aspects of voter turnout.

According to her, an initial analysis of information requested from the Central Election Commission (CEC) revealed that the difference in turnout levels between male and female voters at a significant number of polling stations deviates from a normal distribution.

For instance, the data shows that at some polling stations, male turnout exceeded the number of registered male voters by more than 100%, indicating manipulation at these locations, specifically at 23 stations.

In monitoring the number of voters in the October 26 parliamentary elections, we observed a noteworthy trend concerning the gender aspect. We requested information from the CEC on the number of male and female voters.

The initial analysis of this information showed that at certain stations, the turnout of male and female voters deviated from a normal distribution, displaying irregular or unnatural characteristics. For example, at 62 polling stations, male turnout from registered lists was up to 80-100%, while female turnout was 57%,” Dolidze explains.

The data analysis provided by the CEC found that the difference in voter turnout between males and females from the unified list exceeded 20 percentage points at 275 polling stations.

“We have 23 polling stations where male voter turnout exceeds the number of men on the voter list,” says Dolidze.

