Opposition For Georgia party accuses prosecutor of destroying election fraud evidence

Prosecutor destroys election fraud evidence

The opposition For Georgia party has stated that the court denied its request for the urgent preservation of data on Central Election Commission (CEC) servers and in voting machines

The party claims that the prosecutor’s office, as part of a fake investigation, is attempting to seize verification devices, warning that crucial evidence of the October 26 parliamentary election fraud could be destroyed.

For Georgia party’s statement

“As expected, the prosecutor’s office, along with the CEC, was involved in falsifying the lists and other evidence. The court did not uphold our urgent request to preserve data on the CEC servers and voting machines, while the prosecutor’s office attempts to seize verification devices as part of a bogus investigation.

This indicates a risk of crucial evidence being destroyed, which undermines any objective investigation or publication of genuine lists—an act that itself constitutes a criminal offense.

As we have said from the beginning, the verification devices and the information they contain could serve as primary evidence of fraud. The prosecutor’s office is thus trying to gain control within this fake investigation and is effectively holding the evidence and the entire truth-finding process hostage.

The CEC has been concealing information for nearly 10 days, has not specified the data retention period, and, together with the prosecutor’s office, is facilitating the destruction of evidence.

The evidence of this is as follows:

On October 29, we requested the publication of the lists;

On October 30, the prosecutor’s office initiated a bogus investigation based on a CEC appeal;

On November 1, we filed a court request to preserve evidence;

On November 1, the CEC chair hinted on Imedi TV at handing over the data to the prosecutor’s office.

On November 1, the prosecutor’s office officially approached the CEC, indicating that the CEC and the prosecutor’s office acted in coordination with Georgian Dream,” the statement concluded.

Prosecutor destroys election fraud evidence