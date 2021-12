Tata Rapava is a tattoo artist from Zugdidi, Western Georgia. She is self-taught, but has become very popular in her city. “People of all ages come. Young people choose more varied designs, while middle-aged people mostly choose the same things”, she says.

Tata also says that in Zugdidi, people still have a stereotypical perception of tattoos, which is why some of her clients do not get tattoos in visible places.