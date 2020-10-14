Taras Shamba, known as ‘people’s president’ in Abkhazia, dies of coronavirus in Moscow

Famous Abkhaz public figure Taras Shamba has died of coronavirus in Moscow. The 82-year-old politician was called the “people’s president” in Abkhazia.

Taras Shamba was a deputy in the last years of the Soviet Union – in 1989-1991.

Then, during the military phase of the Georgian-Abkhaz conflict (1992-1993) and until 2017, he was president of the World Congress of the Abkhaz-Abaza people.

His younger brother Sergei Shamba was in the same years the Minister of Foreign Affairs (1997-2010). Now Sergey Shamba is the secretary of the Security Council of Abkhazia.

President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania expressed condolences to the family of Taras Shamba. Where and when the funeral will take place is still unknown.

