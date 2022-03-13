Supporters of authorities win parliamentary elections in Abkhazia

Parliamentary elections in Abkhazia

Parliamentary elections were held in Abkhazia. The new composition of the parliament is only half formed, as half of the constituencies will have to of through the second round. However, everyone agrees that the supporters of the authorities have won a convincing victory.

According to the preliminary results of the first round of voting, 17 out of 35 deputy mandates have been appointed.

Despite the fact that elections in Abkhazia are held according to the majoritarian system, and the majority of candidates position themselves as independent, nevertheless, it was initially known about the political preferences of almost every one of the 123 participants in the election campaign.

Based on these sentiments, it can be stated with confidence that, following the results of the first round, at least 15 deputy seats were occupied by supporters of the current government.

The second round, which will take place in two weeks, will not affect the alignment of forces in the new parliament, and most likely there will be only a few oppositionists in the main legislative body of the country.

In connection with the results of the first round, social media has been full of caustic posts and comments:

– The people than thought, they chose such a parliament.

– Preliminary results are very curious – full of laughter, tears and surprises – and also a drop of transformers (a hint at active infrastructural work during the election campaign).

– How to impose sanctions on whining in the future in a country that has chosen its own parliament?

Sarcasm following the results of the first round really has its justification.

In some constituencies, absolute newcomers to Abkhaz politics won or advanced to the second round of voting.

Some of them completely ignored the debates, both on state television and on the private channel Abaza, focusing their election campaign on solving the everyday problems of voters in the districts.

Installing a new electrical transformer or strewn gravel on a country road proved to be an effective means of influencing voters.

“We have exactly what we deserve, because we were unable to create civil society institutions in our country that could influence the integrity of the elections and a system that allowed educated and impartial people to work in parliament, protecting the interests of the country and society (and not their own cartridges)”, blogger Asta Ardzinba summarizes the voting results.

