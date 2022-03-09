Authorities and opposition in Abkhazia struggle to unanimously show their support for Russia

In Abkhazia, Russia’s actions in Ukraine are supported by both the authorities and the opposition. This support has become an element of the internal political struggle – the opposition demands from the authorities to express it more actively. Despite attempts, the Abkhaz political elite failed to hold a nationwide rally to approve the actions of its strategic partner.

At the very beginning of the military conflict in Ukraine, the opposition offered President Aslan Bzhania to hold a joint rally in support of Moscow’s actions.

Although there are no discrepancies between the Abkhaz authorities and the opposition in assessing this conflict, and both sides unconditionally approve of the “military operation”, nevertheless, nothing came of this venture.

Rally in Abkhazia in support of Russia’s military actions in Ukraine

The President did not react in any way to the proposal of the opposition, which, in turn, did not want to hold a rally on its own.

“In Georgia, the authorities are silent, and the opposition is holding rallies in support of Ukraine. And in Abkhazia, the authorities are silent, and the opposition will hold rallies in support of Russia, or what? It is not right.

On this issue, we must show unity. Therefore, we are talking about a nationwide event. So that no one, and especially Georgia, has no doubts that in matters of foreign policy the people of Abkhazia are united as one fist. This is very important in the light of what is happening and will continue to happen in the world and in our region in particular”, opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba said on March 7 in an interview with the Respublika Telegram channel, commenting on the situation with the failed rally.

However, a few hours later, in Gudauta, seven candidates for parliament (elections to the People’s Assembly will be held according to the majoritarian system on March 12), who identified themselves as “supporters of the current government”, held a rally in support of the special operation of the Russian armed forces on the territory of Ukraine and the recognition of the independence of the LPR and the DPR.

“I have always despised sycophants. For our authorities, the “degree” of support for a strategic ally depends on his loyalty to them, as the authorities, and the desire to turn a blind eye to their embezzlement of his financial assistance.

Russia and its people need to be supported unconditionally, without turning it into a political show and a demonstration of “We love you more than our political opponents”, but somehow simpler, sincere, more honest and without drawing this action into the internal political struggle in Abkhazia.

And in general, in my opinion, it is more correct when the people of Abkhazia express their support for the people of Russia in this difficult time for them – without politicians, they come and go, but the peoples remain. Such support is stronger and does not depend on the political situation”, the well-known Abkhaz blogger Tengiz Dzhopua writes on his Facebook page.

