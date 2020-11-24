1 dead, 5 wounded in mine explosion in Karabakh

An Azerbaijani army officer was killed in a mine explosion on November 23 near the village of Sugovushan (Madagiz) in the Terter region while searching for the bodies of those killed during the second Karabakh war.

A Russian peacekeeper and four employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Nagorno-Karabakh were wounded as well.

Azerbaijani Colonel Babek Samidli was killed in the blast.

The state of the four employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Nagorno-Karabakh has not been reported.