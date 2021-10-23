'Small Market' in South Ossetia. Video blog

“Small Market” in the capital of South Ossetia is where residents of Tskhinvali buy food on weekdays. If you are lucky, you can buy fresh herbs, tomatoes or cheese straight from farmers from the surrounding villages at very low prices.

Photo on the main page: Peter Wendt, unsplash.com

