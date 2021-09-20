ENGLISH arrow icon
Russia

Six killed in shooting at Russian university

Student kills six people at Perm university

At least six people were killed in a shooting at a university in the Russian city of Perm, 24 people were injured. The man who shot at students and teachers was detained. He is a student of the same university. “I want to destroy everything on my path”, he wrote on the eve of the attack.

The fire in the university building was opened by 18-year-old Timur Bekmansurov, Russian ” Novaya Gazeta “ reports. He is a first-year law student at that same university.

The shooter entered the university building, killing the guard, then continued shooting at people inside the building. He fired from a hunting rifle registered in his name.

Police officers who came to the rescue detained the shooter, who resisted and was wounded. A case was launched against him under the article on the murder of two or more persons.

The footage is being circulated on the Internet showing how, during the shooting, students escape by jumping out of windows:

Bekmansurov wrote a large post on his page in “Vkontakte”social network “Vkontakte” with threats addressed to someone unknown.

“Anger overwhelms me, I want to destroy everything in my path, leave as much pain in this world as possible, those whom I cannot kill will forever remember this day […] Such garbage as yourself I will destroy, because the world is rotten, you rotted from within”, Perm shooter posted on his social media Dozhd TV Channel reports (now this post has already been deleted).

The Russian media write that Bekmansurov’s classmates described him as “very quiet” and said that he has always been interested in weapons, war, terrorism, and terrorist acts.

A similar case occurred in the Russian city of Kazan on May 11, when a college student Ilnaz Galyaviev, armed with a legally acquired hunting rifle, burst into the school where he once studied killing nine people.

