War in Ukraine

"No bulletproof vests and equipment" - soldiers from South Ossetia refuse to fight in Ukraine

South Ossetian soldiers refused to fight in Ukraine

Part of the servicemen from the Russian military base in the capital of South Ossetia, Tskhinvali, who had been sent a few days ago to fight in the war in Ukraine, returned home without permission. These are local Ossetians who serve in the Russian army under a contract. Local authorities do not provide an explanation of what happened. Sources claim that the reason was the lack of training and equipment.

The situation with the fighters from South Ossetia, some of whom unexpectedly returned home from Ukraine, was explained by the telegram channel of the Cheka-OGPU:

Ossetian servicemen of the 4th military base at the Nizhny Zaramag checkpoint – a section of the road from North Ossetia to South Ossetia. Transport was not sent for them, writes the telegram channel BONV[Ӕ]RN

“Firstly, the soldiers did not run away, they were taken home by the former president of South Ossetia (Eduard Kokoity) and his man nicknamed Bala.

Secondly, they were taken away because the soldiers, when sent to Ukraine, were listed as volunteers, and not as servicemen of the 58th Army. Although in fact these soldiers serve under the contract.

In addition, these servicemen were sent to Ukraine without bulletproof vests and without the required amount of weapons and equipment, because the command of the 58th army in South Ossetia was intensively eating away funds to provide military personnel together with the current government in South Ossetia.

In fact, the guys were sent to be slaughtered, so that local generals and the president of South Ossetia could personally receive their medals.

In connection with these circumstances, these servicemen were taken away from the frontline, they did not run away.

The soldiers are not to blame for their leadership being corrupt”.

Former South Ossetian President Eduard Kokoity has confirmed that some of the soldiers sent to Ukraine have returned home.

“We are all concerned about the situation around our soldiers who returned home to Ossetia from the war zone. No one has the right to condemn these guys or accuse them of cowardice. It is necessary to understand the root causes of what happened and find out how their participation was organized ….

It must be remembered that hundreds of our fighters are now in the combat operation zone and are heroically performing their duties. No circumstances should be allowed to undermine their morale.

I have no doubt that those guys who returned home, IF THEY SEE IT NECESSARY, with proper organization of their participation, will be able to go back to the special operation zone and help complete the liberation of Donbass. But I emphasize that the organization of their participation should be as responsible as possible. We are obliged to protect every life”, Kokoity said.

Journalist Murat Gukemukhov writes in Ekho Kavkaza referring to “local experts” that it was the President of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, who insisted that the maximum number of South Ossetian contractors were sent to Ukraine:

“The 4th base command understood the delicacy of the moment (a small nation that survived the war, etc.) and did not want to send many. But on the part of Bibilov, it was a demonstration of loyalty to the Kremlin, which is especially valuable now.

As it turns out now, the guys were sent without cigarettes, without warm clothes and without bulletproof vests.

Many will remember Bibilov, as he swore when he liquidated the South Ossetian army and transferred soldiers to contract service in the 4th Russian base, that not a single one of them would be sent outside the republic.

“Our guys are going to fulfill their military duty with a banner proudly raised”, President Bibilov wrote on his Telegram channel. “If fascism is not crushed on distant frontiers, tomorrow it will again manifest itself here, in our Motherland”.

However, his own son was not among the soldiers, as he is currently studying at a prestigious Russian university”.

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.

