Saakashvili’s letter to Pashinyan

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili published a Facebook post with an appeal to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. He urged him to withdraw from the Russian blocs CIS and CSTO, abandon the Russian military base, the Customs Union, and apply to the EU and NATO.

“You came to power as a result of popular uprisings, i.e. in Putin’s terminology – a color revolution, and believe me, no matter how much you pledged your loyalty to him, he will never forgive you. Especially after your recent statements, political moves and especially the ratification of the Rome Statute — he is your sworn enemy, and will overthrow you by means opportunity at his disposal – internal unrest, encouragement of military action. He will strangle you economically and use the entire arsenal of hybrid warfare,” Saakashvili writes.

The former Georgian President writes that although Armenia is “late with European integration”, the recent developments give the region a new chance: “in some time we can live like the three Baltic countries – with open borders, create a whole system of logistic, financial, energy hubs, using the advantages of each of our three.”

The former president of Georgia warns “you have very little time”.

“You must hurry and discard any hesitation, go all-in. Demand the immediate withdrawal of the Russian military base, withdraw from the CIS, CSTO, customs union and apply to the European Union and NATO.”

Saakashvili also calls on Pashinyan to “openly declare and immediately sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan and thus open the way for fundamental changes in Armenia’s domestic and foreign policy.”

