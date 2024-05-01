fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Foreign agents' bill in Georgia
Foreign agents' bill in Georgia

Protesters vs. riot police in Tbilisi: how the massive protest on April 30 was dispersed. Video

messenger vk-black email copy print

Dispersal of protests in Tbilisi on April 30

Throughout the night from April 30 to May 1, a confrontation unfolded in Tbilisi between tens of thousands of protesters opposing the “foreign influence transparency law” and the police and riot squads.

Riot police utilized water cannons, pepper spray, tear gas, fired rubber bullets, and resorted to physical force against the protesters. Several protesters were arrested.

Here’s how it unfolded:

Most read

1

Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from 22-26 April, 2024

2

European Parliament: "Foreign agent" law could stall Georgia's EU accession talks

3

Bashkend - an enclave abandoned for 32 years

4

Kremlin offers Georgia territorial integrity for "foreign agents" law? Opinion from Abkhazia

5

Why did Baku and Moscow recall the trilateral statement with Yerevan? Opinion

6

The European Parliament proposes revising Georgia's visa-free status and imposing sanctions on Ivanishvili

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews