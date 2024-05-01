Protesters vs. riot police in Tbilisi: how the massive protest on April 30 was dispersed. Video

Dispersal of protests in Tbilisi on April 30

Throughout the night from April 30 to May 1, a confrontation unfolded in Tbilisi between tens of thousands of protesters opposing the “foreign influence transparency law” and the police and riot squads.

Riot police utilized water cannons, pepper spray, tear gas, fired rubber bullets, and resorted to physical force against the protesters. Several protesters were arrested.

Here’s how it unfolded: