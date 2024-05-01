fbpx
Foreign agents' bill in Georgia

Gas and rubber bullets on May 1st night: dispersal of Tbilisi protests against foreign agents bill: Photos and videos

How the May 1 protest in Tbilisi was dispersed

During the protests against the foreign agents bill in downtown Tbilisi on May 1-2, riot police units extensively used water cannons and tear gas.

According to unconfirmed reports, riot police also fired rubber bullets at the protesters. Photos and videos of the injured are being shared on social media.

One of those injured by rubber bullets is opposition politician Tsotne Koberidze. He shared a video on social media clearly showing wounds from two bullets on his body.

Suppression of protests against the foreign agents law in Tbilisi on May 1-2. May 1st. Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews
On May 1st, 83 parliament members from the ruling party “Georgian Dream” supported the “foreign agents law” in the second reading, against which tens of thousands have been protesting at mass rallies for several weeks.

The consideration of the bill in parliament took place against the backdrop of a major scandal. Speaker Shalva Papuashvili eventually expelled four deputies from the chamber: Tina Bokuchava, Salome Samadashvili, Tako Charkviani, and Giorgi Botkoveli.

Today, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that the “Russian law,” as the foreign agents law is referred to in the local community, will be passed in the third reading in two weeks.

