Georgian political analyst on Trump-Putin talks

“The rhetoric we heard from Trump is purely Russian,” said Georgian political analyst Gia Khukhashvili, commenting on Donald Trump’s statements about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Khukhashvili, the ruling party Georgian Dream supporting Trump-Putin negotiations is a betrayal of Georgia.

Nevertheless, Khukhashvili does not rule out positive developments following Trump’s remarks. In particular, he believes that the current crisis could serve as a wake-up call for Europe.

Describing Georgian Dream’s rule, Khukhashvili noted that “authoritarianism is characterized by political bulimia—it devours everything in its path, seeking to absolute its power.”

On February 19, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him a dictator who refuses to hold elections and accusing him of effectively starting the war.

Gia Khukhashvili on Trump’s statement

“For some time, after observing Trump’s rather provocative speeches, I had the impression that they were part of a political tactic—a strategy he used during his first term: attacking from different angles to secure better negotiating positions, eventually shifting to discussions of compromises. However, after his latest statement, the situation has escalated too far. The ‘red lines’ have been crossed.

What we heard from Trump yesterday is purely Russian rhetoric—even in the details. For instance, his claim that Zelensky has only 4% support and is an illegitimate dictator—this is a Russian narrative. Of course, this is concerning. However, I wouldn’t be entirely pessimistic. If we set aside emotions, such a situation can sometimes turn 180 degrees and lead to positive outcomes.

When someone suffers from a chronic illness, it sometimes needs to be intensified before it can be eradicated through shock therapy. Perhaps this is what the world is facing today. There may even be something positive in Trump’s remarks. What could come out of his actions? For instance, Europe may finally wake up. Whether it wants to or not, it will have to build its own security architecture.

We see this process unfolding rapidly. Europe has a healthy and strategic approach to military affairs. If it truly becomes a major player—leveraging its economic potential and other resources—it could positively impact the future of democracy.

Europe is now forced to take charge of its own security—not just for Ukraine, but for itself. What does a Trump-Putin deal mean? It means that Europe will inevitably face aggression sooner or later. Naturally, this makes it a crucial issue. But it’s not just about Europe—America itself is at a crossroads.

American democracy is also facing a serious test. We tend to think that a U.S. president’s words are automatically a policy blueprint—but that’s how things work in post-Soviet states. In Georgia, for example, if Bidzina Ivanishviligives an order, it will be carried out. America is different—it is a country of institutional democracy, where the president is important but not absolute. There are many institutional and political checks and balances.

Even within Trump’s own party, many disapprove of his remarks. When he calls Zelensky a dictator while portraying Putin as a champion of peace, isn’t that absurd? The Republican Party is already reacting harshly to such statements. If Trump continues down this path, it is likely to lead to his impeachment.

Georgian Dream believes that Ukraine should not have defended itself but rather surrendered to Russia and given it everything it demanded. This reflects the moral corruption of our government. They are mentally prepared to capitulate to Russia. Imagine—these people constantly speak of treason, yet at the same time, they dream of Trump and Putin reaching some kind of *‘realist’ agreement’.”

“Realpolitik” means dividing the world into spheres of influence. Treason is when someone acts against their country’s interests. “Georgian Dream” supports Trump-Putin negotiations aimed at redrawing the world order. But ask yourself—where does Georgia end up in this scenario? It will naturally be absorbed into the ‘Russian Empire’.

If Trump makes a deal with Putin, Georgia—alongside Ukraine—will be torn apart by Russia. Supporting such an outcome is nothing short of treason. Ironically, Georgian Dream wants to reintroduce a law on treason—but if they do, they should be the first to be tried under it.

Georgian Dream will push its agenda as far as society allows. There must be restraints to force them to realize that their political bulimia—their insatiable hunger for power—is a disease that needs treatment, even forced intervention if necessary.

They believe power must be projected at all costs, fearing that any sign of weakness will destroy them. This is why they refuse to release journalist Mzia Amaglobeli—her release would be seen as a sign of weakness, and their carefully constructed myth of invincibility would collapse.

Georgian Dream cannot afford to show even a shred of humanity—they cannot sacrifice even a single cog in their system. Notice how they haven’t arrested a single police officer, despite the political benefit of doing so. Their system is built on collective guilt, and they fear that if they abandon one of their own, the entire structure will crumble.