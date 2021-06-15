Russian tourists wounded in a shooting in Abkhazia

In Abkhazia, a local resident has attacked and shot two Russian tourists. According to the witnesses, a man has approached a group of five people in a restaurant of hotel Samishitovaya Roscha in Pitsunda and tried to approach the women. When the men asked him to leave, he took out a gun and fired several shots.

So far, it has been reported that two tourists were wounded, and are now being taken to a hospital in Sochi: Filoyan has been shot in his left feet and in both knees while Salimgariyev has been shot six times – in his pelvis and in the left leg. Several sources state that one of the tourists is currently in a critical condition.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Abkhazia identified the suspect as 43-year old Dmitriy Piliya from the village of Lyzhni. According to the Ministry., Piliya has a history of criminal offenses in the past.

Piliya has already been arrested and he is currently being treated in the Sukhum Republican hospital for the wounds he acquired from ricochet.

President Aslan Bzhania described the incident as a crime against the Republic and demanded for additional security measures to be introduced to protect the visitors during the tourist season.