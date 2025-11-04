Aleksei Shevtsov on Georgia

Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Aleksei Shevtsov said that CIS and CSTO member states share Russia’s commitment to defending “traditional spiritual and moral values.” Speaking about Russia’s like-minded partners, Shevtsov also mentioned Georgia.

Aleksei Shevtsov: “Although the peoples and countries of the CIS are all different, we share many things in common. Above all, it is our commitment to traditional spiritual and moral values. One of the priorities of our foreign policy activity is to promote the image of the Russian Federation as a guardian and defender of traditional spiritual and moral values. In this regard, Russia has many like-minded partners among the CIS, BRICS, and CSTO countries.

The countries of the South Caucasus, like the CIS as a whole, are facing increasing pressure from Westerners seeking to impose their destructive values.

In Georgia, the authorities have found both the strength and the means to resist the onslaught on traditional ways of life and the attempts to introduce pseudo-values such as LGBT, which are completely incompatible with the peoples of the Caucasus.

Russian legislation that protects traditional values should also be applied across the CIS space, primarily as legislative experience. Our country’s main legal frameworks — the Constitution and the National Security Strategy — affirm this commitment to traditional values. There are also specific laws, such as those improving the regulation of non-profit organisations.”

