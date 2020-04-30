Russian Prime Minister hospitalized with coronavirus

On April 30, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was hospitalized with coronavirus and temperature 39.

Instead of Mikhail Mishustin, the duties of the head of government will be performed by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, who previously held the post of Putin’s assistant to the economy.

President Putin expressed the hope that Mishustin will continue to “participate in the development of joint decisions,” but “no fundamental decisions on economic policy will be made until the prime minister returns”

A month ago, Mikhail Mishustin made a statement that “the threat of the spread of coronavirus is minimized.”



As of April 30, 106.498 people were infected in Russia, of which 1.073 died. Over the past day, more than seven thousand cases of infection and more than one hundred deaths have been recorded.