Russian media on Georgia



Based on statements by leaders of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Russian government media claim that Georgia is ready to abandon the EU if it interferes in the country’s domestic politics.

“The reason is another call for the release of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili. In addition, the West is dissatisfied with the desire of Georgia to adopt a law on foreign agents.”

The material is divided into several chapters, one of which is called “Farewell Europe”, where part of the comments refers to the statements of European partners who call on the Georgian authorities to transfer Mikheil Saakashvili for medical treatment abroad.

“Tbilisi is in no hurry to take into account the calls of its Western partners. As the general secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Kakha Kaladze, stated, “the government of Georgia will play by Georgian rules” and that “if the West blackmails the republic with the status of candidate for the European Union, let them keep it,” the article says.

According to RIA Novosti, other representatives of the Georgian Dream noted that all the accusations against their country are based on lies and disinformation: “In fact, Saakashvili had better conditions in Russian prison.”

“While the Europeans scolded the Georgians over Saakashvili, four former Georgian Dream deputies Sozar Subari, Dmitry Khundadze, Mikheil Kavelashvili and Guram Macharashvili, who created the People’s Power public movement, were preparing a bill on foreign agents. The document was submitted to Parliament on February 14. The authors, in their own words, were guided by the laws of the United States and other democratic states. They believe that people should be aware of the sources of income of politicians, non-profit organizations and the media that form public opinion and take part in the discussion of state policy.”

The article also focuses on the Georgian Prime Minister’s statements about economic growth and notes that last year Russia was Georgia’s main trading partner. The Russian agency also recalls the statements of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that “Tbilisi’s position is bold.”

On January 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed hope for a speedy restoration of direct flights with Georgia and said that the 10% growth of the Georgian economy was largely due to ties with Russia.

Lavrov said that there are necessary mechanisms for a dialogue between Georgia, Abkhazia and Tskhinvali, in which “Russia also participates.” According to him, Moscow is in favor of building relations between Georgia and the occupied territories. Lavrov spoke about this at the final press conference in 2022.

Lavrov also notes that Western countries and institutions are trying to “hold hostage” the events taking place in Ukraine in the Geneva format, which, in his opinion, “is caused by political grievances and whims.”

At a 2022 final press conference, Lavrov praised the Georgian government, saying that the country is “resisting pressure from the West.”

Follow us – Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili does not welcome the resumption of flights with Russia.

“At a time when all our partner countries, in word or deed, express maximum solidarity with the selfless struggle of Ukraine, for me and I am sure the majority of society, the position of the government and the ruling parties is, to put it mildly, incomprehensible,” Zurabishvili wrote.

This is not the first time that high-ranking officials of the Russian Federation have praised the Georgian authorities for their attitude towards Ukraine and the West.

On March 25, 2022, Karasin praised them for their position on the Ukrainian issue. Karasin called Georgia’s reaction to the anti-Russian sanctions of the West “balanced” and said that “this fact will not go unnoticed” in Russia.

Karasin also said that after 2012, when the Georgian Dream party came to power, Russia became Georgia’s second most important trading partner, all restrictions on Georgian goods have been lifted and Georgia’s exports to Russia have increased fourteen times.