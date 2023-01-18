Moscow: We are for Abkhazia and South Ossetia building relations with Georgia



Lavrov on Georgia, Abkhazia, South Ossetia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at his final press conference of 2022 that there are mechanisms for a dialogue between Georgia, Abkhazia and Tskhinvali, in which “Russia also participates”, and Moscow is in favor of building relations between Georgia and the occupied territories.

“We are for Abkhazia and South Ossetia building relations with Georgia. There are dialogue mechanisms in which we also participate. The Western participants in the so-called Geneva talks between Georgia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia – the European Union, the UN, the OSCE and the United States – are trying in one way or another to make this dialogue format a hostage to what is happening around Ukraine. I think it’s vulgar, unprofessional. This means they perform specific tasks in a particular region based on their political grievances and whims,” Lavrov maintained.

Lavrov praised the Georgian government, saying that the country was “resisting pressure from the West.” He also expressed hope for a speedy restoration of direct flights with Georgia and said that the 10% growth of the Georgian economy is largely due to its connection with Russia.

A few months ago, the Russian government published a list of unfriendly countries that does not include Georgia. According to the Kremlin, Russian individuals and companies will be able to repay their debts to creditors who are “unfriendly states” in Russian rubles.

In February, Georgia did not join the sanctions imposed by the West against Russia in support of Ukraine. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Georgia will not join the Western sanctions against Russia, as this is contrary to the country’s national interests and the sanctions cannot stop the hostilities in Ukraine.