‘Russian House’ sparks new tensions between Russia and Azerbaijan

Tensions between Russia and Azerbaijan are escalating. Russia’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Azerbaijani ambassador to express dissatisfaction over a Baku TV report accusing the “Russian House” cultural centre in Baku of espionage activities. Meanwhile, a trial has begun involving an Azerbaijani citizen of Russian ethnicity accused of treason. According to some reports, the individual may have connections to the “Russian House.”

Azerbaijani ambassador summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry

On January 27, Azerbaijani Ambassador Rahman Mustafayev was summoned to Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Russian side emphasized the unconditional importance of building relations between Russia and Azerbaijan in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, based on the Declaration signed at the highest level on February 22, 2022, in the national interests of both states.

In this regard, concern was expressed over a series of recent anti-Russian publications in Azerbaijani media, as well as the disinformation campaign against the ‘Russian House’ in Baku. The baseless nature of these accusations was underscored,” the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also commented on the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, 2024. It emphasized the need to complete the official investigation and publicly release the findings to clarify all circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Rossotrudnichestvo Chief responds to Baku TV report

Yevgeny Primakov, head of Rossotrudnichestvo, also reacted to the Baku TV report.

“We are preparing a lawsuit to protect our business reputation. I would like to hear irrefutable evidence of this slander and lies from this government-funded Azerbaijani media outlet. Otherwise, we expect a retraction and an apology,” he stated.

Primakov also noted that Rossotrudnichestvo had previously won similar cases in Germany regarding accusations against the Russian House in Berlin. “German media outlets had to issue retractions. We have experience with this,” he added.

What was in Baku TV report?

The private Azerbaijani television channel Baku TV aired a report last Friday accusing the Russian House in Baku of engaging in anti-Azerbaijani espionage activities under the guise of cultural and humanitarian work. Citing “trusted sources” without providing specifics, the report alleged that the Russian cultural center was promoting interethnic discord and acting as an intelligence hub.

In the broadcast, the anchor stated, “Unfortunately, this is no longer the ‘Russian House’ but a house of Russian espionage.”

While the report gained significant domestic attention, there have been no official comments on the matter.

The Russian House, managed by Rossotrudnichestvo, officially operates as a cultural and humanitarian institution. Its headquarters in Azerbaijan is located on Uzeyir Hajibeyov Street in Baku, with additional centers in Khachmaz and Ganja.

Baku TV is part of the pro-government Global Media Group (GMG), a media conglomerate that includes television channels, news agencies, and publications in Azerbaijan and abroad.

Does Svetlichny have ties to the “Russian House”?

A preliminary hearing was recently held at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes regarding the criminal case against Ivan Svetlichny, who is accused of treason.

According to Report, the investigation into the case was conducted by Azerbaijan’s State Security Service.

“The defendant, Ivan Nikolayevich Svetlichny, an Azerbaijani citizen, is suspected of deliberate treason in the form of espionage, undermining national security, sovereignty, and defense capabilities, as well as carrying out assignments for foreign intelligence services.

The specific criminal acts he is accused of will be detailed during the next court hearing when the indictment is read. The hearing is scheduled for February 3,” the Report statement said.

The pro-government Telegram channel Maiden Tower commented on a possible “hint” about Svetlichny’s case in the Baku TV report:

“They say Baku TV is hinting at the case of Ivan Nikolayevich Svetlichny, who has been charged with treason and whose trial will be heard at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes on February 3.

Whether Svetlichny is connected to the ‘Russian House’ in Baku or not, we’ll find out very soon.”

Political analyst jailed for 13 years for espionage in favour of Russia

Nazakat Mammadova

In November last year, Nazakat Mammadova, who frequently appeared as a political commentator on various TV channels and websites, was sentenced to 13 years in prison on charges of treason.

The 46-year-old was accused of collaborating with Russian intelligence services. Court materials alleged that she regularly traveled to Moscow, held secret meetings, and received payments in exchange for her work. The charges also included an attempt by Mammadova to recruit others into Russian intelligence services.

Mammadova was arrested by Azerbaijan’s State Security Service (SSS) in October 2023. Notably, she had previously worked for the SSS herself. Mammadova denied all charges up until her sentencing.

Expert opinion

On “Russian House”

Azerbaijani political analyst Farhad Mammadov believes that the Baku TV report served as a message to Russia about the potential consequences for the “Russian House” in Baku if, following the release of the initial report on the AZAL plane crash, Russia once again “betrays its commitments.”

“In Moscow, there is evident concern over recent reports in Azerbaijan’s private media about the activities of the Russian House in Baku—enough to summon Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

I see this report as a signal to Russia, demonstrating what might happen to the ‘Russian House’ in Baku if, after the release of the preliminary crash report on our plane, the Russian side once again ‘opts for betrayal.’

Baku is hedging its bets because Russia has left no alternative. The fact that data from the black boxes ended up in the hands of both Moscow and Baku was followed by the release of material ‘resembling the truth,’ which contained sacrilegious manipulation suggesting pilot error.

Baku is not receiving any clear signals about Russia’s intentions following the publication of the report. This uncertainty leads to demonstrations of potential consequences for steps that fall outside the bounds of alliance.

So, Mr. Galuzin [Russian Deputy Foreign Minister] might do well to focus more on Russia’s response to the crash report than on summoning Ambassador Mustafayev, who is hardly impressed by the so-called Russian school of diplomacy,” Mammadov remarked.

On Primakov’s reaction

Commenting on the statements made by Yevgeny Primakov, head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Azerbaijani political analyst Farhad Mammadov noted that instead of “hysterical rhetoric,” Primakov should explain what the “Russian House” in Baku did during the mourning period for the victims of the AZAL plane shot down by Russian air defenses.

“Rossotrudnichestvo’s head, Primakov, threatens to sue a private Azerbaijani TV channel over a report about the ‘Russian House’ in Baku. He cites Germany as an example, claiming they won a similar case there.

But Azerbaijan is not Germany.

Instead of hysterical rhetoric, Primakov should have explained what the ‘Russian House’ in Baku did during the mourning period for the victims of the AZAL plane shot down by Russian air defenses, where Azerbaijani citizens perished.

And the answer is—nothing!

Rather than making baseless statements, it would be better to focus on addressing which Russian agency takes responsibility for deploying air defenses against a civilian aircraft and ‘blinding’ its control system. And which agency will pay compensation for the plane, the deceased, and the injured, including Russian citizens,” concluded the analyst.