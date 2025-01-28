fbpx
Georgia - EU
Georgia - EU

EU suspends visa-free travel for Georgian diplomatic passport holders

EU suspends visa-free travel for Georgian diplomats

According to information released on January 27, the European Union has suspended the visa-free regime for holders of Georgian diplomatic passports.

The suspension applies to members of Georgian delegations attending official meetings and events organized by intergovernmental organizations in any EU country, as well as members of Georgia‘s national and regional governments, parliaments, the Constitutional and Supreme Courts, and other diplomatic passport holders.

However, the visa-free regime remains in place for Georgian citizens with ordinary passports.

The decision was made during the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels. At a press conference following the meeting, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, stated that the EU is closely and anxiously monitoring developments in Georgia.

“Of course, we are closely following the situation in Georgia. We are observing what is happening with great concern. That is why today we discussed what else we can do to send a signal to the Georgian government that this is a step in the wrong direction regarding the European path,” said Kallas.

