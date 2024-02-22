Russian court sentences 22-year-old Georgian fighter to life imprisonment: family begs for help

Gatserelia, life imprisonment in Russia

Dali Chkhaidze, the mother of 22-year-old Georgian fighter Mamuka Gatserelia, is appealing for help. She says she learned about her son’s life sentence in Russia from Telegram channels, which published the court decision from the annexed Ukrainian territory, the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic.

So far, no official communication has been made with the family by Georgian authorities.

Georgian fighter Mamuka Gatserelia fought on the side of Ukraine, defending Mariupol as part of the units protecting the city. He was among those besieged at the Azovstal plant and fell into Russian captivity with his unit in May 2022 when the Ukrainian president ordered them to cease resistance. On February 20, the Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the Russian prosecutor’s office, that Gatsireli had been sentenced to life imprisonment. He is accused of killing three Russian soldiers.

Mamuka Gatserelia served in the Georgian army under contract. In 2022, he terminated his contract and went to Ukraine, where he soon joined the Foreign Legion.

His mother told the Formula TV channel that she reached out to the ministry of foreign affairs when her son was captured in Russia. According to her, they responded that an investigation was underway and details would be provided. Four days ago, the ministry sent a message again confirming that “the case is under review.”

“The government must do everything to rescue Mamuka from prison,” urges Dali Chkhaidze.

The Georgian fighter Mamuka Gatserelia

She recounted the departure of her son, his journey to Mariupol, and then his capture.

“He flew to Ukraine and made his way to Mariupol. He would call me from there occasionally, telling me what was happening. He said, ‘Mom, if anything happens, forgive me.’

“I told him to be brave and strong, but he was never cowardly. Then, on May 18, 2022, they were ordered to surrender. After that, he only called me once, on September 27 last year, from prison, and said he had a trial the next day. He told me not to worry, that he was being treated well. He told me they all knew about Georgian fighters there. […] And then yesterday we found out that he had been sentenced to life imprisonment,” says Mamuka Gatserelia’s mother.

“Let Ukraine discuss his exchange, after all, he’s fighting for them,” – reaction from a Georgian lawmaker

Guram Macharashvili, a member of the pro-Russian group “Power of the People,” (formally left the ruling party “Georgian Dream,”) deemed the journalist’s question about Mamuka Gatserelia “provocative.”

“Since Gatserelia is fighting in Ukraine, it should be the Ukrainian government engaging in discussions about him with Russia.

Our country has repeatedly stated that we will not participate in military actions in Ukraine. This was not only declared by Georgia but also confirmed in writing by the United States, United Kingdom, and the European Union, stating they will not engage in military actions in Ukraine.

Do you want Georgia, being in such a vulnerable position and occupied by Russia, to intervene in military actions in Ukraine? This will not happen,” Guram Macharashvili stated.